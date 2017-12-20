‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Wonder’ lead Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild nominations

Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour and Stephen Chbosky’s Wonder lead all other productions with three nominations each from the Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild. The nominations were announced on Friday, IndieWire reported. Victoria and Abdul is the only Oscar-shortlisted film that has not made it to the list.

The winners will be announced on February 24.

Featuring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson, Wonder chronicles the story of young boy August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay) and his struggle with Treacher Collins syndrome. The film has been nominated for Best Contemporary Makeup, Best Contemporary Hair and Best Special Make-Up Effects.

In an interview with Cinema Blend, Julia Roberts said that she couldn’t meet Tremblay often on the set because his makeup, which transformed his face, took too long. “His makeup was just so intrinsic and detailed, and could take within two hours to prepare,” Roberts said. “He was always at work and ready and prepared and set to go when I showed up.”

Gary Oldman, who plays Winston Churchill in the biopic Darkest Hour, also spent more than three hours each day on the make-up chair, according to prosthetics, makeup and hair designer Tazuhiro Tsuji. Darkest Hour has been nominated for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Best Period and/or Character Hair, and Best Special Make-Up Effects

Also nominated for Best Contemporary Make-Up are Baby Driver, The Big Sick, Ghost in the Shell and Pitch Perfect 3. The nominees for Best Contemporary Hair include Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was a particular challenge for its makeup and costume designers, who reportedly had a hard time translating the look of the characters from comic books to the screen. The film has also been nominated for Best Special Make-Up Effects.

Blade Runner 2049 has also secured two nominations: Best Period and/or Character Make-Up and Best Period and/or Character Hair. Donald Mowat, who has worked on the makeup for the film, described his experience on the sets of Blade Runner 2049 as particularly anxiety-inducing, given the large canvass of the film.

The other nominees for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up include Bright, The Greatest Showman, and I, Tonya. Directed by Craig Gillespie, I, Tonya chronicles the life of figure skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie).

“It’s not a look-alike film, that’s not what it’s about,” Makeup-department head Deborah LaMia Denaver had told Vanity Fair last year. “We wanted to make it feel like we were telling that true story. I really think we got the essence of Tonya.” The film has also been nominated for Best Period and/or Character Hair, where it will compete with Beauty and The Beast and Atomic Blonde, among others.