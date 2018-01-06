From black on the red carpet to Seth Meyers as host: What to expect at the Golden Globes

The annual Golden Globe Awards that will be held on January 7 is exciting for many reasons this year: a star-studded line-up of nominations aside, the awards function will be the first such event of the year to bring the bigwigs of the American film industry under the same roof after the sexual harassment scandal that transfixed Hollywood in 2017.

Hosted by Seth Meyers, the Golden Globes will be simulcast for Indian audiences on Vh1, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central on Monday at 7.30am, along with a repeat show at 9pm.

Black on red

As a sign of protest against several sexual harassment allegations that have surfaced in Hollywood, actors, actresses and presenters announced in December they would be wearing black to show their solidarity with the women who have faced assault and rape in 2017.

The protest is part of Time’s Up, an initiative led by over 300 female Hollywood actors, producers, agents, writers, directors, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein expose and numerous other sexual harassment allegations that surfaced in the past year.

The names in the initiative include Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria. “There’s a misconception that this is a silent protest,” Eva Longoria told The New York Times in an interview. “Instead of asking us who we’re wearing, they’ll ask us why we’re wearing black. We’re using that platform and using our voices to say we can change this ideology, and shatter the sexism that teaches men that women are less.” Actors and actresses at the event will also be seen wearing a ‘Time’s Up’ pin as a mark of protest.

Meyers, who will be making his debut as a host for the Golden Globes this year, acknowledged that it was an issue he had to address. “I don’t get the conga line started,” Meyers told The New York Times in an interview. “I’m not a great choice if the goal of the evening is just a celebration. But if we’re going to talk about what’s been going on lately, then I can bring something to the table.”

The big names

Guillermo Del Toro’s romantic fantasy film The Shape of Water is one of the frontrunners with seven nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director and Best Actress – Drama. Del Toro’s film is about a speech-impaired janitor (Sally Hawkins) who falls in love with a sea creature (Doug Jones).

HBO’s drama Big Little Lies took the most nominations in the television category, including Best Television Limited Series, Best Actress and Supporting Actress. Headlined by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley, the show follows the complex lives of three wealthy mothers in a seemingly idyllic town.

The major contenders in the Best Picture category include Steven Spielberg’s The Post and Martin McDonaugh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, both bagging six nominations each. Other nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama include Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Luca Guadagnino’s gay romance Call Me by Your Name.

Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World received three nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Christopher Plummer and Best Director for Scott. After sexual harassment charges against Kevin Spacey surfaced, Scott replaced the disgraced actor with Plummer as the billionaire industrialist J Paul Getty in the film.

Daniel Day Lewis seems to be a shoo-in for Best Actor for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. His rivals are Timothée Chalamet for Call Me by Your Name, Tom Hanks for The Post, Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour and Denzel Washington for Roman J Israel, Esq. The Best Actress section include Jessica Chastain for Molly’s Game, Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water and Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri among others.

Competing in the Best Animated Picture category are The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent.