on the actor's trail

‘Woman strong, country strong’: Akshay Kumar on ‘Pad Man’

Also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, the film will be released on January 25.

by 
Pad Man | Mrs Funnybones Movies/Sony Pictures India

“Big man, strong man, not making country strong,” says Akshay Kumar’s character Lakshmikant Chauhan in the trailer of Pad Man. Channeling Arunachalam Muruganantham, the low-cost sanitary pad manufacturer from Coimbatore who inspired Chauhan, the Hindi movie star completed the thought at a media event in Mumbai on Thursday: “Woman strong, country strong.”

The release of R Balki’s fifth movie has been advanced by a day from January 26 to the 25th. Pad Man is based on The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land, one of four stories in Twinkle Khanna’s The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, which in turn was inspired by Muruganantham, who built a machine to crank out affordable sanitary pads. Also starring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, the film traces Lakshmikant’s efforts to bust stereotypes associated with menstruation.

Pad Man is about a husband who cares for his wife and innovates something for her,” Akshay Kumar said at the press event. “It is a beautiful love story. To make our country strong, we have to make women strong.”

Play
Pad Man (2017).

The film took shape when Khanna, who is married to Kumar, approached Balki to write and direct a film on Muruganantham. Pad Man has been co-produced by Khanna’s company Mrs Funnybones Movies. Among the real-life incidents revealed by Muruganantham in a TED Talk that have made it to the movie is a self-experiment with a sanitary napkin. Lakshmikant wears underwear fitted with his self-made sanitary pad to test out his product.

“When I had to wear the pink underwear with the pad for a sequence in the film, for about 30 seconds I was a little scared,” Kumar revealed. “But after that I was fine.”

Kumar met and observed Muruganantham for the role, but also relied on Balki’s research. “I met him, understood him and I just loved him,” Kumar said about Muruganantham. “I love the way he [Muruganantham] speaks and talks. He made a machine for just Rs 60,000. It started off by just making it for his wife. He is a man who used nothing but common sense to make the machine. If we all use common sense, we can all be Arunachalam.”

Play
Hu Ba Hu from Pad Man (2018).

Pad Man is the latest Akshay Kumar movie to tackle a sensitive social issue – this year’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, if you will. “People want change, and I am happy that they do,” Kumar said. “If we keep on running this way, we are not far away from doomsday. Nobody listens when speeches are given to people in villages. When you make a film, it has music, entertainment and comedy. That makes a lot of difference.”

Kumar claims some credit for reducing open defecation after Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017), in which a husband fights his orthodox father to build a toilet for his bride. “When I started making Toilet, open defecation was 62 per cent, it has now become 33 per cent,” Kumar claimed. “I am not saying this was possible just because of the film, but the film has been one of the causes. So even if Pad Man is able to make a difference to 5 per cent of the women who have not been using pads, it is still a huge thing.”

Even if Pad Man sparks off little more than a conversation on the taboo topic of menstruation, it will be enough, the Bollywood star said. “The fact that men are discussing pads on social media is the biggest victory,” Kumar said. “Even women used to be scared to talk about it. I don’t care about the business the film is going to make. I want everyone to watch this film with their families. A woman should be able to go to a man and say, I just got my period. It is that natural.”

Play
Aaj Se Teri from Pad Man (2018).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.