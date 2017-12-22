Entertainment News

‘Padmavati’ given UA certificate, title likely to change to ‘Padmavat’, claim reports

Is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical finally inching closer to a release?

The Central Board of Film Certification has issued a UA certificate to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, according to a series of tweets put out by the ANI news agency. The movie’s title is also likely to be changed to Padmavat.

The historical was screened for the censor board on December 28. The certificate will be issued once the movie’s producers, Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, agree to the suggested modifications, the agency said.

A panel including Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Chandramani Singh and KK Singh from Jaipur University, had “insights & also some reservations regarding claimed historical events & socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length”, ANI quoted a CBFC source as having said. Another round of discussions will be held before the certificate is issued, according to reports.

The producers have neither confirmed the news nor issued a statement.

A News18 report suggested that the movie had been given 26 cuts, and will have to run with disclaimers on the practices of sati and the traditional dance ghoomar at the beginning and after the interval.

Bhansali’s adaptation of the sixteenth-century poem Padmavat stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The historical traces the lust of Delhi Sultanate leader Alauddin Khilji (Singh) for the queen of Chittor, Padmini (Padukone), and the battle of Chittor that is waged between the forces of Khilji and Padmini’s husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Kapoor). The movie has been repeatedly attacked by chauvinist Rajput groups, with members of the Rajput Karni Sena vandalising its sets in Rajasthan in January and issuing threats against Bhansali and Padukone.

Padmavati was supposed to have been released in 2D and 3D versions on December 1, but was indefinitely postponed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures after the censor board rejected its initial application for certification on the ground that the application was incomplete. The movie was re-submitted for certification, and was examined by a panel of experts appointed by Prasoon Joshi, CBFC chairperson, to examine claims that it contains historical inaccuracies.

Padmini is widely believed to be a fictional figure, who was interpolated into later accounts of Khilji’s raid of Chittor to justify the kingdom’s defeat. The story has been previously adapted for film and television, including Jaswant Jhaveri’s movie Maharani Padmini (1964) and the television series Chittod Ki Rani Padmini Ka Johur (2009).

Padmavati.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.