‘2.0’ release date is on April 14, 2018, Rajinikanth confirms

Rajinikanth confirmed on Saturday that his upcoming movie 2.0 will be released on April 14, 2018. The Tamil screen icon was speaking at a public interaction with his fans in Chennai, Hindustan Times reported.
Directed by Tamil director Shankar, the sequel to Enthiran (2010) was supposed to have been released in October 2017 and then January 2018. The movies continues with the character Chitti, the humanoid robot played by Rajinikanth, and also stars Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson.
The delay was caused by the extensive use of computer graphics as well as the re-recording of AR Rahman’s score, Rajinikanth said at the public event.
2.0 is aiming for a 2D and 3D release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The movie will clash with Shoojit Sircar’s Hindi film October, starring Varun Dhawan, and the X-Men horror spin-off New Mutants.
According to Hindustan Times, Rajinikanth said at the event, “You won’t find another movie like 2.0. There will be even more expensive films but content-wise 2.0 is very fresh and unique. It’ll be remembered like how Chandralekha is talked about even today.”
About his rumoured entry into politics, the Tamil actor said, “There’s been so much speculation about my political entry. I will announce my decision on December 31. I’m not new to politics. I have been reluctant because I’m aware of the losses one has to incur in this journey.”