AR Rahman to perform in Chennai to celebrate 25 years in music

A concert in Chennai on January 12, 2018, will mark AR Rahman’s 25 years in the music industry in his home town.
The concert, titled Netru Indru Naalai (Yesterday Today Tomorrow), will be a tribute to Tamil Nadu, said the acclaimed composer, who made his debut as a music director with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992. “The past 25 years have been truly incredible,” Rahman said in a statement. “It has been a beautiful journey and I am grateful to my fans as I look forward to perform in Chennai, my home city. The people of Tamil Nadu are always special and performing before them in my 25th year is a privilege. I’d like to say ‘thank you’ to all of them on this occasion.”
The event shares its title with a series of music and dance performances organised by Mani Ratnam in Chennai between 2000 and 2006. The performers at Rahman’s concert will include Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Vijay Prakash and Sid Sriram, according to News Minute.
Rahman commenced his 25th anniversary celebrations in July with a performance at the 18th India International Film Awards in New York City.