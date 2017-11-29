Watch: Nawazuddin Siddique as Bal Thackeray in upcoming biopic

In a sea of black and white, one man stands out in his saffron robes: Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.

The teaser for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s upcoming biopic on the party founder, titled Thackeray, was launched at a glitzy event on Thursday. The movie, directed by Abhijit Panse, stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the politician and will be released on January 23, 2019.

The film launch was attended by actor Amitabh Bachchan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Siddique did not attend the function. In a video message, the actor said, “I am fortunate to have got an opportunity to enact the role of such a great personality which any actor in the world would love to do. I am sure Balasaheb will inspire and bless me in this venture.”

It’s an honour and pride to portray the Real King of the Country on Screen.

Here comes the TEASER of #Thackeray

Hearty Thanx to Shri @uddhavthackeray Sir, Shri @rautsanjay61, Shri @SrBachchan Sir and Abhijit Pansehttps://t.co/cYHRUkdJEu — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) December 21, 2017

The movie will be made in Hindi and Marathi. Speaking at the launch, Raut said, “Balasaheb Thackeray is a once in a lifetime phenomenon. His greatness should be captured in a biopic.” Thackeray died in 2012.

Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna, had previously conceptualised the 2015 Marathi movie Balkadu, a celebration of Shiv Sena ideology. The movie was released on Thackeray’s birth anniversary on January 23.