Watch: ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ trailer travels back in time

The sequel to the 2008 smash hit will be released in July 2018.

Lily James in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again | Universal Pictures

Almost a decade after Phyllida Lloyd’s musical Mamma Mia (2008) set feet tapping the world over, its sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again brings back Abba’s melodies and the original cast in the hope of recreating the magic.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be released in the United States of America on July 20, 2018, by Universal Pictures.

Written and directed by Ol Parker, the sequel begins with a pregnant Sophie Sheridan (Amanda Seyfried) turning to the friends of her mother Donna (Meryl Streep) for advice. They tell her the story of her mother as a young woman (Lily James) who met three very different men. The sequel is set in the Greek island of Kalokairi and featuring rebooted versions of Abba’s songs, like the first film.

Mamma Mia chronicled the events that follow after Sophie invites three of her single mother’s past lovers in the hope that one of them might be her father. The film became a pop culture phenomenon across the world. The sequel features Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard and Colin Firth reprising their roles as Sophie’s three possible fathers. New additions to the cast include Hugh Skinner and Jeremy Irvine and a guest appearance by Cher.

Play
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).
