Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga version of ‘A Star Is Born’ will be out in October 2018

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut starring Lady Gaga and titled A Star Is Born has pushed its release date by five months to October 5, 2018, right in time for awards season considerations.
Producer Warner Bros announced on Wednesday that it was moving the release date from May 18 to October 5 in a statement. The studio reportedly decided to change the date after executives saw portions of the film’s edit.
This is the third time the date has been changed. A Star is Born was initially expected to be out on September 28.
The movie is a remake of the 1937 Hollywood classic of the same name about a fading movie star who launches a young woman’s career. William A Wellman’s movie has been remade twice, first in 1954 by George Cukor and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson. Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013) also borrows several ideas from the movie.
Bradley’s version is set in the country music industry.
