Entertainment News

Matt Damon panned for his #NotAllMen moment, Debra Messing asks him to ‘stay on track’

‘This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back,’ said the ‘Will and Grace’ actress.

by 
Paramount Pictures

Actor Matt Damon’s assertion during an interview on Tuesday that there is not enough dialogue about the men in Hollywood who are not sexual predators was roundly criticised on Twitter.

Will and Grace star Debra Messing condemned the comment, writing. “Matt Damon- SERIOUSLY?...This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back.”

In an interview to Business Insider as part of the promotions for his upcoming movie Downsizing, Damon said, “We’re in this watershed moment and it’s great but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole s–-load of guys – the preponderance of men I’ve worked with – who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”

He added, “If I have to sign a sexual harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don’t do that and most of the people I know don’t do that.”

Damon was commenting on the investigations into sexual harassment in Hollywood that began with the expose of producer Harvey Weinstein in October. After Weinstein was accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and rape, allegations of harassment and misconduct have emerged against several prominent personalities, including Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Tambor and James Toback.

Actresses Rose McGowan and Jessica Ellis also criticised Damon’s remarks on Twitter.

The actor was earlier criticised for saying that sexual harassment encompasses a “spectrum of behavior”. In an interview to ABC’s Peter Tavers last week, Damon had said, “We’re going to have to figure – you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Damon’s comment had attracted criticism from his Good Will Hunting co-star and former girlfriend Minnie Driver. The actress told The Guardian that men like Damon cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level. “I felt that what Matt Damon was saying was an Orwellian idea, we are all equal except that some us are more equal than others,” Driver said. “Put abuse in there...that all abuse is equal but some is worse.”

Actress Alyssa Milano had also delivered a blistering set-down to Damon in a series of tweets.

Damon’s latest comment also made him fodder for social media humour.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.