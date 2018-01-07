Making music

‘Paintra’ creator Nucleya on working on ‘Mukkabaaz’, the rise of local EDM, and his new album

Udyan Sagar, popularly known as Nucleya, has produced ‘Paintra’, the lead single for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Mukkabaaz’, along with rapper Divine.

by 
Nucleya | Red Bull Music and Culture

Before he was Nucleya, Udyan Sagar was part of one of India’s most successful electronic acts, Bandish Projekt. One thing led to another and Sagar went solo. His identity as Nucleya, the DJ who revitalised Indian electronic dance music by incorporating street music from across cultures, came about after much introspection and experimentation.

Nucleya’s rise to stardom began with the release of the EP Koocha Monster in 2013. It consisted of six tracks handpicked by Nucleya’s manager Tej Brar from out of 40 songs. If a robot jumped into the middle of a Ganesh visarjan procession and began dancing with the crowd, Nucleya’s music could be the background score.

“I had never heard anything like it and I think to this day there is no one else who sounds like Nucleya,” Brar recalled. “There are a lot of producers nowadays who have been inspired by his sound, but when you hear a Nucleya song, you know it is Nucleya.”

Nucleya began touring. His popularity increased with the release of the albums Bass Rani in 2015 and Raja Baja in 2016. Nucleya’s zeal to perform across small towns and suburban colleges also helped spread his music beyond a certain niche. Some key decisions, for instance, to release his music for free on the internet, also went a long way. The abundance of Indian percussion coupled with the use of local references found takers.

Soon, Bollywood came calling. For Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming boxing drama Mukkabaaz, Nucleya has collaborated with Mumbai’s hip-hop hero Divine to produce Paintra.

Mukkabaaz is the story of Shravan Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh) who has to box his way out of institutionalised caste politics in Uttar Pradesh. The film will be released on January 12. Paintra, a Hindi heartland version of Eye of the Tiger, is a pulsating electro-rap song that channels the protagonist’s frustration and willingness to break free off his chains. Most of the comments on the video of the song that was released on YouTube on December 1 have nothing to do with the film – they are all about celebrating Nucleya.

In an interview with Scroll.in, Nucleya spoke about how Paintra came about, the importance of Bollywood for an independent musician, and the reasons behind his rise to fame.

How did ‘Paintra’ happen?
I got a call from Amit Trivedi, who said Anurag was trying to get a hold of me. I was like “Anurag who?” because I couldn’t believe he was actually talking about Anurag Kashyap, who is probably my favourite director. Soon after that Anurag and I spoke on the phone and he invited me to come and meet him in Mumbai. Tej and I went for the meeting and he was just the nicest, most humble person. He explained the idea of the movie and what he wanted the song to achieve, the emotion he wanted it to convey.

After that, he gave me complete creative control and let me do my thing. The lyrics were initially written by Vineet Singh and then Divine reworked them a little bit. I’ve worked with Divine a bunch before, so I knew he could nail this so I brought him on board.

Play
Paintra, Mukkabaaz (2018).

What was Anurag Kashyap’s brief to you?
Paintra is not really a standalone song, in the sense of a single. It is a song that was written for a specific moment in the film. It was written and composed to encapsulate that moment of real struggle, hence I treated it in a very different way than if I was to write a lead single per se for the film. It serves a filmmaking purpose and is essentially a tool for the film to progress. If you watch the film, it really comes in at just the right moment and serves the narrative to progress.

‘Paintra’ is your third song with Divine after ‘Jungle Raja’ and ‘Scene Kya Hai’.
We have a great relationship. He is an incredibly talented lyricist, MC and performer. We support each other. We have done a number of tracks together because he brings it every time. He always has great content and delivers in the studio.

On top of that, he is an incredibly humble and down to earth person and I really enjoy that. There is no ego when we work together. We just do what will work best for the song and it seems to have really connected with both our audiences.

Play
Jungle Raja by Nucleya and Divine.

Is Bollywood glory the ultimate sign of popular acceptance for an independent artist?
I have no interest in being accepted by Bollywood. It makes no difference to me. I am going to continue to make the music I want to make, because that’s who I am. If a project comes along that I believe in, with someone that I look up to and admire their work, I will happily contribute but not because I want to be involved in Bollywood, but because I believe in that specific project.

It’s great my sound has been getting some recognition, but that’s not really what we set out to do. I just want to make music that I believe in and if some of that finds its way into Bollywood – that’s great, but it was never the goal. I’m just happy to be working with people like Anurag who believe in pushing the envelope.

Your music involves a lot of local Indian percussion. Do you travel and record street musicians playing or do you invite them to the studio and record them?
I’ve done both. I have travelled around the country recording regional musicians in their typical environments like temples and villages. I did of a lot of this while I was on Sound Trippin with MTV. I have also had musicians come into the studio and record specific melodies or parts that I need for a specific song. I will hum them the melody and direct them while they are playing in the studio.

A large part of the sounds you hear and actually what a lot of people identify as the Nucleya sound, is actually how I design my drums and percussion using VST [Virtual Studio Technology] plugins on my DAW [Digital Audio Workstation]. I spend a lot of time shaping sounds, and I think those sounds are what people have gravitated towards and identified as unique.

Play
Bhayanak Aatma by Nucleya.

Homegrown electronic dance music has exploded in India over the past few years, with you being the poster boy at the moment. To what would you credit this phenomenon?
I think a massive amount of credit lies with Jalebee Cartel and MIDIval Punditz, who were really the pioneers of getting audiences in India to experience electronic music live. I think it’s also really important to recognise how influential Sunburn has actually been in the growth of electronic music in India. Through their various properties – Sunburn Festival, Arena, Reload, Campus – they have definitely exposed more people in India to electronic music than any other promoter.

Simultaneously, international electronic acts started looking at India as a viable touring option. It’s a country with a massive English speaking population, cheap data and 600 million smartphone users. It just became too big for the international acts to ignore anymore and I think that really opened a lot of people up to electronic music because it was an alternative to Bollywood.

Your music has bridged the gap between the Sunburn-going crowds and listeners from small towns. How is this possible?
I think it’s mainly a combination of two things. First, making the music available for free download. This removes any barrier between the fans and the music. In India a lot of the audience we are trying to speak to don’t have credit cards or iTunes accounts, so we just want to make the music as accessible as possible. Secondly, the way we have approached our live shows. The colleges were really where we focused our attention first and from there onto festivals.

Also, we wanted each show to be large than life. Hence very often, we spent our own money on special effects, pyro, hiring the right VJ, getting visual content created. It’s something we have put a lot of effort into and has developed over time.

What are you working on in 2018?
I am currently touring the SUB Cinema live show, which is an AV [audio-visual] show that combines audio and video bits working in sync with each other. There’s a bunch of SFX and pyro and the shows have all been fairly large scale, so that has been a lot of fun.

As far as music goes, I am working on my next full length album, which will be the follow up to Raja Baja. This will be coming out towards the latter half of the year, and it will be all completely brand new music and feature a bunch of fairly high profile collaborators.

Play
Nucleya, live in Mumbai.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders

Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.

Bruges by Jan D_Hondt

Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.

A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.

Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.

Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.

The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.

Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.

Play

If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.

Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Visit Flanders and not by the Scroll editorial team.