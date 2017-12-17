Entertainment News

Morgan Spurlock’s documentary withdrawn from Sundance after he admits to sexual misconduct

‘I’m someone who consistently hurts those closest to me,’ the filmmaker wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

by 
Morgan Spurlock/Via YouTube

Morgan Spurlock’s documentary Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! has been withdrawn from the Sundance Film Festival after he admitted to sexual misconduct earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Spurlock confessed in a post on his verified Twitter account to being accused of rape while in college and settling a sexual harassment case with a female assistant at his office eight years ago. Spurlock has stepped down from the company Warrior Poets, which he co-founded in 2004.

Spurlock’s partners in Warrior Poets said on Friday that the sequel to his acclaimed 2004 documentary Super Size Me, about McDonalds and the food processing industry, will not be showing at Sundance in January 2018. Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin said in a statement that “this is not the appropriate time” for the film to be premiered, Associated Press reported. Super Size Me 2, which examines the food processing industry’s claims to producing healthy alternatives, has also been dropped by its online distributor YouTube Red, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Another Warrior Poets production, The Devil We Know, has also been affected. The film looks at the effects of chemical pollution and features environmental activist Erin Brockovich. Spurlock has agreed to end his association with The Devil We Know, producer Kristin Lazure said in a statement.

Play
The Devil We Know.

In his post, titled I am part of the Problem, Spurlock wrote, “When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name.” Spurlock wrote that although he had a different memory of the incident, he recognised the value of consent: “I thought I was doing ok, I believed she was feeling better. She believed she was raped. That’s why I’m part of the problem.”

Spurlock then admitted to settling a sexual harassment allegation at his office: “This was around 8 years ago, and it wasn’t a gropy feely harassment. It was verbal, and it was just as bad. I would call my female assistant “hot pants” or “sex pants” when I was yelling to her from the other side of the office. Something I thought was funny at the time, but then realized I had completely demeaned and belittled her to a place of non-existence.”

Spurlock also came clean on being unfaithful “to every wife and girlfriend” he has had. He wrote, “Over the years, I would look each of them in the eye and proclaim my love and then have sex with other people behind their backs. I hurt them. And I hate it. But it didn’t make me stop. The worst part is, I’m someone who consistently hurts those closest to me. From my wife, to my friends, to my family, to my partners & co-workers. I have helped create a world of disrespect through my own actions.”

Play
Super Size Me (2004).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Not just for experts: How videography is poised for a disruption

Digital solutions are making sure it’s easier than ever to express your creativity in moving images.

Pexels

Where was the last time you saw art? Chances are on a screen, either on your phone or your computer. Stunning photography and intricate doodles are a frequent occurrence in the social feeds of many. That’s the defining feature of art in the 21st century - it fits in your pocket, pretty much everyone’s pocket. It is no more dictated by just a few elite players - renowned artists, museum curators, art critics, art fair promoters and powerful gallery owners. The digital age is spawning creators who choose to be defined by their creativity more than their skills. The negligible incubation time of digital art has enabled experimentation at staggering levels. Just a few minutes of browsing on the online art community, DeviantArt, is enough to gauge the scope of what digital art can achieve.

Sure enough, in the 21st century, entire creative industries are getting democratised like never before. Take photography, for example. Digital photography enabled everyone to capture a memory, and then convert it into personalised artwork with a plethora of editing options. Apps like Instagram reduced the learning curve even further with its set of filters that could lend character to even unremarkable snaps. Prisma further helped to make photos look like paintings, shaving off several more steps in the editing process. Now, yet another industry is showing similar signs of disruption – videography.

Once burdened by unreliable film, bulky cameras and prohibitive production costs, videography is now accessible to anyone with a smartphone and a decent Internet bandwidth. A lay person casually using social media today has so many video types and platforms to choose from - looping Vine videos, staccato Musical.lys, GIFs, Instagram stories, YouTube channels and many more. Videos are indeed fast emerging as the next front of expression online, and so are the digital solutions to support video creation.

One such example is Vizmato, an app which enables anyone with a smartphone to create professional-looking videos minus the learning curve required to master heavy, desktop software. It makes it easy to shoot 720p or 1080p HD videos with a choice of more than 40 visual effects. This fuss- free app is essentially like three apps built into one - a camcorder with live effects, a feature-rich video editor and a video sharing platform.

With Vizmato, the creative process starts at the shooting stage itself as it enables live application of themes and effects. Choose from hip hop, noir, haunted, vintage and many more.

The variety of filters available on Vizmato
The variety of filters available on Vizmato

Or you can simply choose to unleash your creativity at the editing stage; the possibilities are endless. Vizmato simplifies the core editing process by making it easier to apply cuts and join and reverse clips so your video can flow exactly the way you envisioned. Once the video is edited, you can use a variety of interesting effects to give your video that extra edge.

The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.
The RGB split, Inset and Fluidic effects.

You can even choose music and sound effects to go with your clip; there’s nothing like applause at the right moment, or a laugh track at the crack of the worst joke.

Or just annotated GIFs customised for each moment.

Vizmato is the latest offering from Global Delight, which builds cross-platform audio, video and photography applications. It is the Indian developer that created award-winning iPhone apps such as Camera Plus, Camera Plus Pro and the Boom series. Vizmato is an upgrade of its hugely popular app Game Your Video, one of the winners of the Macworld Best of Show 2012. The overhauled Vizmato, in essence, brings the Instagram functionality to videos. With instant themes, filters and effects at your disposal, you can feel like the director of a sci-fi film, horror movie or a romance drama, all within a single video clip. It even provides an in-built video-sharing platform, Popular, to which you can upload your creations and gain visibility and feedback.

Play

So, whether you’re into making the most interesting Vines or shooting your take on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’, experience for yourself how Vizmato has made video creation addictively simple. Android users can download the app here and iOS users will have their version in January.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Vizmato and not by the Scroll editorial team.