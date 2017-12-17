TALKING FILMS

May the Force be with you – in Turkish

Copyright be damned: the Turkish version of ‘Star Wars’ is great fun too.

by 
Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam | Neon Harbor

The Star Wars franchise has acquired legions of fans across the world ever since George Lucas made the first movie in 1977. Success breeds imitators, such as the Turkish production Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam, or The Man Who Saves the World. Cetin Inanc’s 1982 production makes unauthorised use of footage from Star Wars apart from borrowing from other Hollywood hits such as Raiders of the Lost Ark, Flash Gordon and Moonraker.

Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam (1982).
Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam (1982).

The plot: two space pilots, Murat and Ali, crash-land on a planet ruled by an evil wizard who resembles Darth Vader. The wizard’s efforts to rule Earth have been thwarted thus far by an extraordinary shield of human brain molecules, but the resistance is weakening. An Obi-Wan Kenobi-like mentor guides the pilots as they face numerous monsters and the wizard’s minions.

Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam (1982).
Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam (1982).

The dark side of the Force manifests itself in Ali, who crosses over and is killed. An outraged Murat creates a weapon that ends the wizard’s reign. Murat seems to have been inspired by Han Solo and Ali by Lando Calrissian.

The footage theft from Star Wars includes the bar scene, in which Obi-Wan and Luke meet Han Solo for the first time. The sequence in which Murat and Ali train by tying boulders to their legs has also been inspired by Luke’s training session with the Jedi master Yoda.

Star Wars versus Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam.
Star Wars versus Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam.

Cetin Inanc initially wanted to make a movie that would match Star Wars in scale. The film was written by and starred Turkish screen icon Cuneyt Arkın. Lavish sets and props were built (including spaceships), but they were destroyed in a freak storm. To salvage the project, Inanc decided to use bootlegged scenes from Star Wars and other movies.

Critics eviscerated the movie when it was released in November 1982. Although some charitable commentators claimed that Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam was an allegory about religious freedom – Turkey was ruled by martial law at the time – the movie largely disappeared from view, later gaining a reputation among B-cinema fans.

Play
Dunyayi Kurtaran Adam (1982).

Cult movie archivist Ed Glaser helped keep Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam in circulation by locating its only surviving 35mm copy. Glaser, who runs the website Neon Harbor and tracks down remakes of American movies in foreign languages (including the Turkish Rambo and Nigeria’s Titanic), found the print with a projectionist in northwestern Turkey. The projectionist had kept the print for himself after lying to the production company that it was damaged during projection.

“A 35mm print of ‘Turkish Star Wars’ is the holy grail, not just of rip-off films, but all cult film,” Glaser wrote on his company’s blog. “There are no negatives, and the few other prints of the film ever struck have been destroyed. My goal is to get this one scanned to preserve it for posterity — and hopefully screened in a theater for other fans like me.”

Play
A documentary on Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam.

Dunyayı Kurtaran Adam got a sequel in 2006, titled Turks in Space. Cuneyt Arkın, the actor from the original production, appeared in a cameo, but even his presence failed to capture the appeal of the original movie.

Other Star Wars rip-offs include the American movie Starcrash (1978), which borrows the Han Solo-Princess Leia story arc but alters it by swapping genders. Starring Caroline Munro, David Hasselhoff and Christopher Plummer, the movie centres on the battle to save the galaxy from the evil Zarth Arn.

Play
Starcrash (1978).

The Brazilian comedy group The Dabblers made a Star Wars parody called The Bunglers in the War of the Planets in 1978. In the movie, Prince Flick enlists the help of the Dabblers to fight the evil Zuco.

India is also a member of the Star Wars rip-off club. Mukesh Khanna, fresh from the success of the television series Shaktimaan (1997), created a local version called Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha. The 2002 series had a 90-episode run on Doordarshan. Aryamaan (Khanna) takes on Mahasamant Narak to regain his kingdom and save the universe.

Play
Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What to watch in the days leading up to the New Year

Ready for a year-ender binge session?

2017 certainly had its moments, especially in the entertainment industry. With original content, rib-tickling stand-up comedy and movies on ground-breaking themes, this year has offered us a multitude of entertainment options. Before we enter the 18th year of the 21st century, catch-up with some of the best titles that 2017 had to offer.

Inside Edge

Woven around the glamorous realms of cricket and Bollywood, this web-series promises a gritty behind-the-scenes-peek into the lives of the rich, the famous and the beautiful. The power-packed show, with its gripping storyline, well-written characters and a flurry of cliff hangers will keep you hooked till New Year’s Eve.

Watch Now

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Deserving of its critical praise, the film offers a much-needed perspective. Rihana’s love for Led Zeppelin, Leela’s flirtations with her own sexuality, Shireen’s discovery of a purpose and Usha’s defiance of her age – woven together, stories of these women have broken-out from where they had been hidden and given us four 4 bold characters to root for. Watch, for a fresh perspective on the lives lived behind veils.

Watch Now

Newton

India’s official entry to the Oscar’s in the foreign language film category, the film revolves around polling officer Newton Kumar who is bent on conducting free and fair elections in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. Through the portrayal of this law-abiding government clerk who comes face-to-face with apathy, cynicism and borderline lawlessness, Newton reveals the nature of political forces during election time in India. Watch if you enjoy satire.

Watch Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

From the creator of Gilmore Girls comes a fresh new series that takes you back to the 1950s. Set in New York, the story is about a young housewife, Mrs. Maisel, who discovers a hidden talent and decides to become a stand-up comedian against everyone’s wishes. The show itself is a wild ride with a foot-tapping musical score and a sense of hilarity that can keep you laughing throughout the holiday season. Watch if you want to cheer for a feisty, fast-talking, hilarious woman.

Watch Now

Biswa Mast Aadmi

For unabashed views and uncensored delivery, gimmick-free, watch Biswa take the stage and tickle your funny bone. In Mast Aadmi, Biswa recalls personal stories from his school days, his college life and a third and final story (which is better left undisclosed). If you want to laugh out loud all of December, this is your pick.

Watch Now

Arjun Reddy 

The film is about a young man who is brilliant in academics and is sure to become a surgeon if it weren’t for one deep seated issue – his inability to manage his anger. The film follows this angry young protagonist - through his success in medicine, his first love and his internal struggle with anger. This Telugu movie of the year offers all the ingredients of a blockbuster film. Watch if you want an adrenalin pumping activity to end the year with.

Watch Now

Young Sheldon 

Based on the most iconic character in The Big Bang Theory, the show follows the early life of the 9-year-old boy genius Sheldon Cooper. It isn’t easy for young Sheldon to grow up in a neighbourhood where church and football are king, but his fierce mother protects and nurtures him throughout. This show is not just for fans but for anyone who’s grown up a little different. For a warm and cosy end of the year, watch Young Sheldon. Exclaim ‘Bazinga!’ after every joke for added effect.

Watch Now

Whether you want to turn it up with high-intensity dramas or keep it simple with comedies, watch all the above titles and more on Amazon Prime Video– offering the best of 2017 in movies and TV shows. Get it now!

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.