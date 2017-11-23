Watch: Three friends, a train and a terrorist attack in ‘The 15:17 to Paris’ trailer

“Do you ever feel like life is pushing us towards something – like a greater purpose?” US Air Force Airman Spencer Stone casually asks his friend Anthony Sadler in the trailer for Clint Eastwood’s The 15:17 to Paris.
Little does he know that a chance to fulfil this purpose will soon come to them while on a holiday in Europe.
The 15:17 to Paris, set to be released on February 9 next year, is based on a true story about three friends Stone, Sadler and Alek Skarlatos, an Oregon Army National Guardsman. The trio, with the help of two Frenchmen, foiled a terror attack on a Paris-bound train on August 21, 2015.
Stone, Skarlatos and Sadler, who were around 23 years old at the time, play themselves in the the film. The trailer traces the struggles of their childhood and the events leading up to their eventful Europe trip.
The three of them had revisited their experience in the autobiographical The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes.
Eastwood’s film also stars Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, PJ Byrne, Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon.