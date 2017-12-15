Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announces biopic on Bal Thackeray

Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray’s (1926-2012) story is being adapted into a biopic by a senior leader of Right Wing party, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

To be made in Hindi and Marathi, the film will be produced by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is also the executive editor of the party’s mouthpiece, Saamna. Raut has written the story and screenplay of the film and said he plans to release it in 2019.

“It will be a full-fledged commercial film produced by me. The film will reveal the true personality of the great leader that Balasaheb was,” Raut said to the Press Trust of India.

The official announcement on the film will reportedly be made on December 21 in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the event, according to the event invite.

Raut had earlier conceptualised the 2015 movie Balkadu, which was based on Bal Thackeray’s ideology, timed to be released on his birth anniversary (January 23).

Thackeray, a political cartoonist and journalist who founded the pro-Marathi Shiv Sena party in 1966 has previously inspired the character of Mumbai strongman Subhash Nagre, played by Bachchan, in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar trilogy.

“It is my dream project. It won’t be a documentary, but a feature film like the biopics on Mahatma Gandhi and [Nelson] Mandela,” Raut told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Smita Thackeray, the wife of the Sena supremo’s son, Jaidev, also announced a biopic on the leader but it is yet to get off the ground.