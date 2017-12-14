Watch: ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’ teaser promises a close look at the legendary rockstar

A new HBO documentary will explore the final years of the music legend David Bowie who died of cancer in 2016. Titled David Bowie: The Last Five Years, the film compiles archival footage, interviews with Bowie and his long-time associates, friends and band members. The movie will release on January 8 next year to mark what would have been Bowie’s 71st birthday.

In the teaser trailer for the documentary, released on Tuesday, Bowie speaks about what has inspired him and guided his body of work: “I just have a certain niche that I work in,” the artist said. “A lot of it tends to be about alienation. Being on the outside of things. That tends to be where I feel comfortable as a writer.”

Play David Bowie: The Last Five Years.

Directed by Francis Whately, David Bowie: The Last Five Years will focus on the musician’s work on his last two albums, The Next Day (2013) and Blackstar (2016), and the stage musical Lazarus. Whatley had also directed and produced David Bowie: Five Years in 2013, covering the most influential period of his career, from 1970-’75. The movie was named after the opening song of Bowie’s 1972 album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

One of the world’s best-selling singers and songwriters, Bowie released 26 studio albums in over four decades and was a highly influential artist in rock and pop genres. He also had an illustrious career as a movie actor, having worked with Martin Scorsese in The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) and Christopher Nolan in The Prestige (2006).