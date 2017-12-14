hindi film music

‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ soundtrack review: If only the songs were more alive

Vishal and Shekhar fail to bring their A-game.

by 
YRF

One of the biggest films of the year, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, has come up with a most unmemorable soundtrack.

The much-anticipated sequel to Kabir Khan’s 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, scheduled to release on December 22, has been scored by Vishal and Shekhar. Salman Khan reprises his role as Indian agent Avinash Singh Rathore (codenamed Tiger) while Katrina Kaif is back as Pakistani spy Zoya. The two join hands to rescue 25 Indian nurses kidnapped by a terrorist group in Iraq.

Vishal and Shekhar’s undeniable talent ensures the soundtrack is above average, but the duo behind hit albums including Student of the Year (2012), Chennai Express (2013) and Bang Bang! (2014) have seen better days. Their maiden effort for a Khan film, Zafar’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan, was also one of the best soundtracks of that year.

But the two seem to have been on auto-pilot mode in the five original tracks of this shoot-‘em-up flick – nothing strikes and nothing lands. Even lyricist Irshad Kamil’s verses, after the excellent Jab Harry Met Sejal soundtrack, seem uninspired.

To be fair, when Khan stands centre-stage in the screenplay, it is challenging for other elements to cut through and make a mark. Even so, Ek Tha Tiger had earworms like Mashallah (composed by Sajid and Wajid) and Sohail Sen’s Banjaara and Saiyaara. But even the primary dance track-cum-lead single of Tiger Zinda Hai Swag Se Swagat – is a damp squib. It ticks all the boxes of a Salman Khan dance number in the most formulaic manner but is nothing without its video.

That this was the first song of the movie to be launched (on November 20) was a sign of things to come.

Play
Swag Se Swagat, Tiger Zinda Hai.

The album’s most interesting number, Tera Noor, sung by Jyoti Nooran of the Nooran sisters Sufi duo, is a tight electro-rock number but is, sadly, too arcane to become a radio hit. The tune is not particularly special, but Jyoti Nooran shines in the rare performance without her sister. Yet, the four-and-a-half-minute song feels like a half-hearted remix of a longer, more nuanced composition fit for a Coke Studio session.

Dil Diya Gallan, which exists to make Khan and Kaif take pause and make a home in the middle of all the action, comes in two versions: the heavily-promoted one sung by Atif Aslam, and a sparse, unplugged version by Neha Bhasin.

Dil Diya Gallan is one of Tiger Zinda Hai’s better tracks, but is far from Aslam’s, Vishal-Shekhar’s or Kamil’s personal best.

Play

The unplugged version, held together by minimal strings-based instrumentation, lets the melody breathe and is definitely the best song in the album. Sung by a husky Bhasin, this rendition feels like a mountain gypsy’s ode to a lover. If there is one song from Tiger Zinda Hai that will outlive the film’s release, it is this.

Sukhwinder Singh, one of the musician duo’s most trusted collaborators (he’s voice of many of their hits including Saaki Saaki, Dard-e-Disco, Dilhaara and the Sultan title track), tries to spice up the theme song, Zinda Hai, and almost succeeds. Again, the melody is nothing to write home about, but Vishal and Shekhar have always had a way with high-octane anthemic tracks (think Jiya Mora Ghabraaye from Ra.One). The arrangement and mixing combine to make it a tolerable affair and Raftaar makes a cameo with a rap verse – because why not.

A fifth original track, Daata Tu, with Shreya Ghoshal’s pleasant vocals, starts well but ends up being as forgettable as the rest.

Play
Tiger Zinda Hai jukebox.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.