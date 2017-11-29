Entertainment News

Piracy sites Tamilrockers, Tamildb.net booked for releasing ‘Ippadai Vellum’ without permission

The Tamil thriller was put up on these websites just five days after its November 9 theatrical release.

by 
Ippadai Vellum | Lyca Productions

Piracy websites Tamilrockers.TV and Tamildb.net have been booked releasing the movie Ippadai Vellum online just days after its November 9 theatrical release, reported The Hindu. The case was registered by the anti-video piracy cell of the Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department of the Tamil Nadu Police, based on a complaint from the Tamil Film Producers Council.

According to the complaint, the Tamil action-thriller Ippadai Vellum was made available on these websites on November 14, without the permission of the film’s producers, Lyca Production.

Tamilrockers is a popular film piracy website that has dodged multiple blocks and bans to upload illegally made copies of Tamil and Telugu films soon after their release.

Hours after the release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion this year, the film was uploaded on the Tamilrockers website.

On December 9, the makers of the upcoming Thamizh Padam 2.0, in a tongue-in-cheek reference, featured Tamilrockers as the film’s “official piracy partners” on its poster.

