Entertainment News

Tamil Film Producers Council members demand Vishal’s resignation over bid to fight RK Nagar bye-poll

The actor’s nomination was rejected by the Election Commission last week.

by 
Vishal | Facebook

The annual general body meeting of the Tamil Film Producers Council on Sunday was cut short after chaos ensued when some members protested against alleged corruption in the association’s functioning and demanded the resignation of its president, actor-producer Vishal.

A section of the council, led by Tamil director Cheran, alleged that there were discrepancies amounting to about Rs 7 crore in the council’s accounts, The Hindu reported. The members also demanded Vishal’s resignation over his decision to contest the bye-polls for the RK Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai. (his nomination was eventually rejected by the Election Commission) as an independent candidate. The December 21 bye-poll was necessitated by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016.

Council members claimed that Vishal’s bid to contest the polls had angered the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state government, according to a report in The Times of India. Film producers in Tamil Nadu depend on the state for subsidies, fixing tax rates and overseeing satellite rights for movies.

Vishal was voted as president of the council in April and this was the body’s first meeting under him. Retired High Court judge RS Ramanathan was appointed by the Madras High Court to observe the meeting.

The Election Commission rejected Vishal’s nomination for the RK Nagar bye-election on December 5 after two of the 10 people who proposed his candidature claimed that their signatures had been forged.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A phone so stunning that it deserves its own photoshoot

Presenting the Moto X4, crafted to perfection.

Gaurav Sawn Photography

Precision-crafted glass and metal design, an anodised aluminium frame, easy to hold and featuring beautiful contours, the Moto X4 is crafted to perfection indeed.

With the distinctive placement of the rear cameras, this phone makes a great subject for a photographic series.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

The light reveals the fluidity of its body; curves that fit perfectly in the contours of a palm.

Gaurav Sawn Photography
Gaurav Sawn Photography

Reclining on a bed of satin, the glass-encased phone blends into the folds of the luxurious fabric.

The slimness, seamlessness and solidity of the phone make for a great profile shot.

A stunning design which is IP68 rated water-resistant too, it is as beautiful as it is strong.

We partnered with photographer Gaurav Sawn to create this series. Says Gaurav, “The glass sandwich design looks extremely good and the reflections on the back panel make the phone stand out. This is a phone that is best used without a case. The curved corners were also very comfortable to hold. All in all, really enjoyed shooting this phone!”

While this phone is elegant and crafted to perfection, it is also extremely tough, being protected from scratches with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that stretches all the way around.

You don’t need to sacrifice of performance either. It’s packed with a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 processor and comes with a TurboPower™ Charger which means hours of power in minutes!

For the music lover, this phone is a boon. With simultaneous connectivity of up to four Bluetooth® audio devices at the same time, you can build your own stereo system without worrying about cables.

The dual rear cameras – a 12MP that lets you focus faster and get great results even on dark, cloudy days, and an 8 MP camera, with wide angle lens makes your most ambitious photos look all the more impressive.

To get your hands on the Moto X4, and experience perfection, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Motorola and not by the Scroll editorial team.