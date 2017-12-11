Tamil Film Producers Council members demand Vishal’s resignation over bid to fight RK Nagar bye-poll

The annual general body meeting of the Tamil Film Producers Council on Sunday was cut short after chaos ensued when some members protested against alleged corruption in the association’s functioning and demanded the resignation of its president, actor-producer Vishal.

A section of the council, led by Tamil director Cheran, alleged that there were discrepancies amounting to about Rs 7 crore in the council’s accounts, The Hindu reported. The members also demanded Vishal’s resignation over his decision to contest the bye-polls for the RK Nagar Assembly constituency in Chennai. (his nomination was eventually rejected by the Election Commission) as an independent candidate. The December 21 bye-poll was necessitated by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016.

Council members claimed that Vishal’s bid to contest the polls had angered the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state government, according to a report in The Times of India. Film producers in Tamil Nadu depend on the state for subsidies, fixing tax rates and overseeing satellite rights for movies.

Vishal was voted as president of the council in April and this was the body’s first meeting under him. Retired High Court judge RS Ramanathan was appointed by the Madras High Court to observe the meeting.

The Election Commission rejected Vishal’s nomination for the RK Nagar bye-election on December 5 after two of the 10 people who proposed his candidature claimed that their signatures had been forged.