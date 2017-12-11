Television

‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’ adapts ‘ideas worth spreading’ to the local context – but only in Hindi

Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the first episode of the show was telecast on Star Plus on December 10.

by 
TED Talks India: Nayi Soch | Star Plus

From tackling the urban housing crisis and developing affordable medical technology made of paper to creating virtual reality orchestras, the first episode of TED Talks India: Nayi Soch featured an array of ideas on how to make the country a better and more interesting place. The show, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, was premiered on the Star Plus channel on December 10, with six speakers from diverse fields, including science, music and literature.

TED Talks India: Nayi Soch, a collaboration between Star Plus and TED, is in the form of 45-minute weekly episodes in Hindi, in which Khan hosts visionaries from varied professions. TED is a media organisation that organises talks by opinion leaders in the fields of Technology, Entertainment and Design, which are then made available online for free distribution. This is the first time that TED brings its concept of sharing “ideas worth spreading” to the TV screen and in a language other than English.

Play
TED Talks India: Nayi Soch.

The first speaker, researcher and human settlement expert Gautam Bhan, spoke about how reimagining slum clusters as bastis or legitimate settlements could help solve the urban housing crisis. Bhan said that if such settlements, made and lived in predominantly by migrants workers, are nurtured by governments, they can be recognised as affordable housing options instead of encroachments or temporary settlements. The key, according to Bhan, is to give land and property rights to slum dwellers instead of razing their homes. He cited the example of Ahmedabad, where the government, over 10 years, developed amenities like water and electricity in a slum cluster, helping it evolve into a thriving society.

Play
Gautam Bhan.

Engineer and environmentalist Shubhendu Sharma spoke about how he adopted a method developed by Japanese naturalist Akira Miyawaki to create fast-growing self-sustainable forests across India. Known as the Miyawaki method, the afforestation technique can be used to generate vegetation on land of any kind or size (even a backyard) in a few years and with little maintenance. Sharma’s company, Afforrestt, has created more than 1,000 forests in 35 cities across the globe. “At the price of an iPhone, just using local material, in a parking space for just six cars, you can create a forest of 100 trees,” Sharma said.

Play
Shubhendu Sharma.

Music composer Sneha Khanwalkar (known for her work on Gangs of Wasseypur and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!) introduced a virtual-reality orchestra – which allows a solo performer to recreate the orchestra experience without the use of instruments on stage. Khanwalkar did not delve into details about the technology but showcased it with a performance.

Play
Sneha Khanwalkar.

Manu Prakash, a bio-engineer working in California, demonstrated medical research technology made out of folded paper. Prakash got the idea when he saw a medical centrifuge lying unused in Uganda in 2013 because there was no electricity to operate it. He then created a centrifuge by using a yo-yo made of paper, which could separate plasma and other elements from blood to detect anemia. He also showed another invention: the foldscope, a microscope made out of paper.

Prakash’s technology has been distributed to more than 100 countries till date, including refugee camps in Lebanon. His foldscopes will soon be deployed in India.

Play
Manu Prakash.

Difficult Daughters author Manju Kapoor spoke about how redefining masculinity and raising emotionally mature men in Indian households was an essential step to achieve gender equality. She expressed concern over the fact that Indian men are not taught to learn necessary home-making skills and that their need to express anger physically upon women is legitimised across homes. She upheld the need for Indian men to be compassionate towards their families and share equal responsibilities with women in the household.

Play
Manju Kapur.

The final speaker, entrepreneur Anirudh Sharma, spoke about his patented Air-Ink technology which captures pollutants from the air, filters toxins and heavy metals out to produce purified carbon-based pigment which in turn is converted to usable ink.

Play
Anirudh Sharma.

While the first episode of Nayi Soch focused on problems that were rooted the Indian context and social realities, it is not known yet if forthcoming episodes will retain the local approach or will go the distance to feature riskier ideas and more cutting-edge technology.

What would help TED in its mission to spread these important ideas far and wide, however, would be to dub and telecast the show in other Indian languages as well – so that a show that is meant to cater to every citizen of the country can reach the entirety of its intended audience.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

TLLLF

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.