Rohit Shetty’s cop drama starring Ranveer Singh gets a December 2018 release date

The first look of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movie Simmba was released today. Rohit Shetty’s official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper (2015) stars Singh as police officer Sangram Bhalerao. Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shetty’s Rohit Shetty Picturez, Simmba will be released on December 28, 2018.
The original movie, starring Junior NTR, is the story of a corrupt police officer who turns over a new leaf. The movie starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj and was directed by Puri Jagannadh.
The Hindi production will not be a faithful remake. “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake,” Rohit Shetty had told the Indian Express newspaper in an interview in September. “We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham.”