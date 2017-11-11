Berlin film festival 2018 to open with Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’

Wes Anderson’s animated film Isle of Dogs will open the 68th Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2018. This will also be the movie’s world premiere.
Isle of Dogs tells the story of 12-year-old Atari, the son of the corrupt mayor of Megasaki, a Japanese city of the future. When the city’s canine population reaches saturation levels, the mayor orders that all pets are to be exiled to a garbage dump outside the city. Defying his father’s decree, Atari sets off to find his dog, Spots. He is aided in his mission by an army of dogs from the island.
Isle of Dogs will be the first animated film to open the Berlinale, outgoing festival director Dieter Kosslick said. This is also Anderson’s fourth film at Berlin after The Royal Tenenbaums (2002), The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2005), and The Grand Budapest Hotel.
Isle of Dogs is Anderson’s second animated feature after The Fantastic Mr Fox (2009). Its voice cast cast includes Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Akira Ito and Yoko Ono.
Distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures, Anderson’s film will be released in the US on March 23 and internationally in April 2018.