Watch: ‘Monsoon Shootout’ trailer lets you pull the trigger

An axe-wielding murderer is on the loose. You, a rookie police officer, come face-to-face with the suspect on a rainy night. Should you pull the trigger?
It is this choice that viewers are asked to make in the trailer for Amit Kumar’s Monsoon Shootout, which was released on Monday. The movie will be in theatres on December 15.
In what is touted to be India’s first “interactive movie trailer,” the clip lets viewers decide whether the police man (Vijay Varma) should shoot murder the suspect (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). It is a moral dilemma and each choice has a consequence. Should the officer kill a possibly innocent man? Or should he let a murderer go free?
It has taken four years for Monsoon Shootout, which premiered at the Cannes Festival in 2013, to be released. The movie also stars Neeraj Kabi, Geetanjali Thapa and Tannishtha Chatterjee, and has produced by Guneet Monga.