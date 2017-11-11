Dulquer Salmaan joins cast of Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’

Southern star Dulquer Salmaan has joined the cast of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan, reported Mumbai Mirror. The film, produced by Aanand L Rai, is a love triangle and also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.
“According to a source close to the development, the film’s team had been scouting for a second actor opposite Taapsee’s character after Vicky came on board and Dulquer fits the bill perfectly,” said the report. The film’s shooting is likely to begin in January in Himachal Pradesh, the publication added.
Manmarziyan will be Salmaan’s second Hindi film. He makes his Bollywood debut in Akarsh Khurana’s Karwan, expected to come out in 2018. Karwan, produced by Ronnie Srewvala, is a road movie starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Parkar.
Salmaan has previously appeared in many Malayalam and Tamil movies including Ustad Hotel (2012), Bangalore Days (2014), O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) and Kammattipaadam (2016).