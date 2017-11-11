Producer complains that Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’ will affect Telugu films planned for April

An official conformation of the postponement of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 to April 2018 has reportedly upset Telugu producers whose movies are scheduled to come out around the same time. In a Facebook post, producer Bunny Vas requested Lyca Productions, which has produced 2.0, to change the release date so that it does not clash with the big Telugu summer releases.
Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, 2.0 has been scored by AR Rahman.
On Saturday, Lyca Productions announced that Shankar’s 2.0, the sequel to the 2010 hit Endhiran, will be released in April. The movie was previously scheduled for a January 25, 2018, release. The big-budget Tamil sci-fi thriller will also be released in Telugu and Hindi in 2D and 3D.
According to The News Minute, Vas said Lyca Productions’ decision to move the release date will affect big Telugu productions such as Bharat Ane Nenu, starring Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India.
Vas said he discussing the issue with producer DVV Danayya, producer of Bharat Ane Nenu, and will also be approaching the Producers Council and Exhibitor Associations in Andhra and Telangana.