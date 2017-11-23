Watch: Bengali adventurer Shankar goes in search of El Dorado in ‘Amazon Obhijaan’ trailer

Four years after the release of the big-budget gamble that was Chander Pahar (Mountains of the Moon), its makers are back with the second installment in the franchise: Amazon Obhijaan (Amazon Adventures).
Chander Pahar was based on the cult Bengali novel by Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay of the same name and starred Dev as its thrill-seeking hero, Shankar Roy Chowdhury. The sequel, Amazon Obhijaan, has an original story by writer-director Kamaleshwar Mukherjee based on Bandhopadhyay’s characters.
Produced by Shree Venkatesh Films and billed as the most expensive Bengali movie ever, Amazon Obhijaan will be released on December 22 in five more languages: Hindi, Oriya, Assamese, Tamil and Telugu.
The first film followed Shankar’s adventures in Africa where he faced off man-eating lions, black mambas and a mythical monster, Bunyip. Amazon Obhijaan sends Shankar to the Amazon rainforest where he looks for El Dorado, the lost city of gold. Shankar is seen teaming up with a bunch of white explorers as he fights off jaguars, anacondas and seemingly malevolent tribes.
Amazon Obhijaan also stars Laboni Sarkar, Svetlana Gulakova and David James.