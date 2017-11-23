‘For those who have ideas, or maybe not’: Shah Rukh Khan about ‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’

No idea is too small and everyone can benefit with some innovation, suggest the promos for the upcoming TED Talks India: Nayi Soch. The latest teaser features Shah Rukh Khan, with his characteristic swagger, answering the question: who is the show meant for? TED Talks India: Nayi Soch, hosted by Khan, will be premiered on Star Plus on December 10 at 7 pm.
“It’s for those who have ideas, or maybe not,” Khan says about the show. “It’s for those with an open mind, or even those who want to open their mind.” As an afterthought, he breaks into a smile before adding, “And of course, it’s for those who love me.”
This is the first time that TED is bringing its concept of spreading “ideas worth sharing” to the TV screen and in a language other than English. The media giant has collaborated with Star Plus to produce the show, which will be in Hindi.
While the format has not been revealed, reports suggest Khan will invite innovators, change makers and prominent personalities from diverse fields to share their ideas.
TED Talks is a media organisation that hosts talks by opinion leaders in the fields of Technology, Entertainment and Design, which are then made available online for free distribution.
Khan had delivered his first TED Talk in May in Vancouver, Canada.