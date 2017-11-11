Adhir Kalyan stars in Amazon Studios sitcom ‘Making Friends’

Adhir Kalyan (Rules of Engagement) will star with British actress Georgia King in Amazon Studios’ Making Friends, Deadline reported. The sitcom has been written by How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, while Pam Fryman will direct. There are no details yet on when the show will go into production.
Making Friends chronicles the misadventures of Mark (Kalyan), an Artificial Intelligence scientist whose main companions are the robots he creates. But his robot friends go rogue when he invites bartender Shelly (King), who has a Master’s degree in Psychology, for dinner.
This will be Amazon Studios’ first multi-camera pilot, meaning it will be filmed in front of a live audience from various angles.
King was last seen in HBO’s comedy series Vice Principals, which concluded on November 12. The comedy chronicled the power struggle between two high-school administrators vying to become the principal. Kalyan, a South African of Indian origin, starred in the short-lived crime drama Second Chance. He was a part of the recurring cast of the first three seasons Rules of Engagement and was bumped up to series regular in Season 4.