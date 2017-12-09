tv series

Greed is good in television show ‘Billions’, but we already know that

The television series leaves us none the wiser about financial skullduggery on Wall Street.

by 
Damian Lewis in Billions | Showtime

Billions, the Showtime drama that is streaming on Hotstar, rides on the success of films such as The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and The Big Short (2015), which attempt to explain the origins of turmoil on Wall Street and the broader financial world. Like them, the show ends up being unsure where its loyalties lie: decrying the sins of the Masters of the Universe or celebrating the raucous successes that precipitated the collapse.

Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damian Lewis) is a hedge fund manager, the only partner of his firm to have survived the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. From humble beginnings, he is now a folk hero on Wall Street, not just for his ability to call the best trades but for his humanitarian projects, which include sending the kids of his deceased partners to Ivy League colleges and making donations to the fire department.

Up against Bobby is Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who is tasked with prosecuting financial crime and frauds, malfeasance that his jurisdiction seems to have no paucity of. In particular, Chuck has a beef with Wall Street types who rely on privileged information to bump up stocks and make a killing.

Billions uncovers the shenanigans of these two men as they play cat and mouse. To complicate matters, Chuck’s wife Wendy (Maggie Siff) works as a life coach at Bobby’s firm, rousing depressed hedge fund managers to listen to their inner alpha and go beat the competition.

Play
Billions.

The show purports to give the viewer an inside-look at the malaise on Wall Street, but is instead little more than a chronicle of the tricks that its protagonists muster in their desire for one-upmanship. When Chuck receives a tip on an insider deal that has benefitted Bobby, he desists from initiating an investigation. That must wait till Bobby purchases an $83 million beachfront property. Timing is everything, he tells an associate, which in Bobby’s case translates to an ostentatious display of his ill-gotten wealth.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s position creates troubles in both households – she makes many times more than her husband and is fiercely loyal to her job and her boss. This causes no small quantum of difficulty for Bobby with his wife, whose Irish ancestry is alluded to for the express purpose of signaling her ruthlessness.

Yet, for all its narrative hijinks, Billions paints with such broad brush strokes that every conceivable emotion, from jealousy to rage, affection to kindness, is the outcome of deliberation. Strategy is everything. When there is doubt, it is nearly always about form, not content. Do financial whizkids really have no inner lives?

The 2008 crisis introduced us to unheard-of financial skullduggery, and the films and television series based on it have aptly captured this aspect. But they have been less successful in enlightening us on the motivations of those who manufactured the crisis. We are told, ad nauseum, that greed is a powerful motivator, but surely, even to those at the top of the income pyramid, gentler emotions are not total strangers. Alas, Billions does not leave us any wiser.

Play
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.