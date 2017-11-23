Movie censorship

IFFI closes without screening ‘S Durga’ after censor board says it will have to re-examine the film

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s movie is in for more trouble.

by 
Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's S Durga

Troubles mounted for Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga on Tuesday after the Central Board of Film Certification said it would have to re-examine the film owing to a technicality over its name. The board had cleared the film in October. With this development, the organisers of the International Film Festival of India in Goa reportedly closed the event on Tuesday without showing the movie despite a Kerala High Court order directing them to screen the Malayalam film. The board’s decision could also jeopardise screenings at other Indian festivals.

Organisers of the Goa festival informed the censor board on Tuesday that the title card of the movie bore the name S### Durga (instead of just S Durga). In a letter sent to Shaji Mathews of NIV Art Movies, under whose banner the movie was made, the censor board said that this “has totally different implications” and effectively undermined the purpose of changing the title. The Board said that this seemed to amount to a violation of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, which could qualify as grounds to revoke the clearance given to the film.

The movie, earlier titled Sexy Durga, questions society’s double standards on women who are revered as goddesses on the one hand and objectified on the other. The censor board had agreed to clear the movie in October only if Sasidharan dropped the word “sexy” from its original title.

Significantly, the official poster of the movie that has been shared several times by Sasidharan also has a similar title.

Sasidharan, who staged a silent protest with the movie’s lead actor Kannan Nair at the IFFI venue on Tuesday, shared screenshots of an email that was purportedly sent to him by Tandon with journalists on WhatsApp. The email said that “...certain issues related to the certification of the film with reference to the title of the film were raised. This was referred to the CBFC for clarification.” In response to this, the censor board issued a fresh order on Tuesday informing Mathews about the problem with the title card, the email said. Scroll.in tried to reach Sasidharan but he was unavailable for comment.

Repeatedly blocked

Sasidharan’s internationally acclaimed movie, which won the Hivos Tiger Award at Rotterdam earlier this year, has faced many hurdles in India.

In October, a 13-member jury headed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh had unanimously selected S Durga as one of over 20 films to be screened at the Goa festival. But a week before the festival was to begin on November 20, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry dropped Sasidharan’s movie from along with Ravi Jadhav’s Nude from the final list of films, without offering an explanation. In protest, Ghosh, editor Apurva Asrani and filmmaker Gyan Correa resigned from the selection committee and Sasidharan moved the Kerala High Court.

On November 21, a one-judge bench of the Court ruled in Sasidharan’s favour and directed the organisers of the film festival to schedule a screening.

The ministry’s representatives told the High Court that the original title was offensive, and that Sasidharan had sent an uncensored version to the committee on the basis of which the selection was made. But the court noted that there was no significant change in the movie after the censor board’s certification except the title and 21 audio cuts to beep expletives.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry then moved a larger bench against this order. A division bench of the Kerala High Court on November 24 declined to stay the screening, but asked the selection committee to view the censor board-certified version of the movie and then take a call.

On Monday, after a hush-hush screening amid tight security arrangements, the selection committee once again gave the movie the go ahead. While Rawail and three new members appointed to the committee, Sudhir Chaudhary, Vivek Agnihotri and Satish Kaushik, voted against the film’s screening, a seven-member majority voted in its favour.

But even as the festival inched closer to its closing ceremony on Tuesday, there was no word from the organisers on arranging a screening for S Durga.

When Sasidharan showed the High Court order to newly appointed selection committee head Rahul Rawail, he reportedly said that “the matter was sub-judice” and did not engage in further conversation.

Tandon later informed Sasidharan about the developments with the censor board, saying “the film cannot be exhibited [at the Goa festival] till the issues are resolved”, according to the screenshot shared by the filmmaker on WhatsApp.

In an angry Facebook post earlier in the day, Sasidharan alleged foul play and said IFFI organisers are unambiguously showing that they can go to any length to ensure that S Durga is not screened.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.