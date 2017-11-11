Diljit Dosanjh to play hockey champion Sandeep Singh in biopic

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh will play former hockey team captain Sandeep Singh in Shaad Ali’s upcoming film. Singh was a penalty corner specialist for the Indian team, and led India to victory in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009.
The untitled sports biopic will also star Taapsee Pannu, Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh. The release date of the film has not yet been announced, but the first look will be launched on Tuesday.
The biopic is the latest addition to a growing list of films about sports. These include Kabir Khan’s account of India’s victory in the Cricket World Cup in 1983, Viacom18 Pictures’ film on Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, and a biopic of Saina Nehwal, starring Shraddha Kapoor.