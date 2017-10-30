moral dilemma

You can condemn Kevin Spacey’s actions without boycotting his movies

The moral failures of creative artists should not make their work any less valid.

by 
Kevin Spacey in Baby Driver | Working Title Films

Enjoying the work of Kevin Spacey the actor doesn’t make you a bad person. Even now, knowing what you’ve read about him in the media, you are under no moral obligation to switch channel if American Beauty comes on. Enjoying the actor’s work doesn’t mean you tacitly endorse the alleged behaviour of Kevin Spacey the private citizen. Glengarry Glen Ross remains a masterpiece. But you’d probably think twice about watching it on your iPad on a crowded train, wouldn’t you?

The moral panic around people watching – and appreciating – Spacey’s many critically acclaimed dramatic performances isn’t about Kevin Spacey and whether he deserves an audience. Let’s not forget, he hasn’t been convicted of anything. This is about us. It’s about how Spacey reflects on us as arbiters of public virtue.

Because in 2017, the people we admire, much like the brands we buy and the ones we boycott, form an integral part of our own identity.

We’ve learned to treat the virtues of our favourite public figures and our favourite brands as if they’re our very own. When our favourite celebrity sends a Tweet attacking Donald Trump or attacking sexism, or – as is quite likely – attacking Trump’s sexism, we retweet.

When Justin Trudeau makes a progressive political statement with his socks, all of his supporters own a share of the credit. When Beyoncé Knowles awards someone a scholarship, we all award someone a scholarship. Celebrities invite us to partake in their good deeds – and we gladly accept. The blurb for Beyoncé’s #Beygood initiative is explicit:

We’re all in this together. Each and every one of us can make a difference by giving back. Join Beyoncé and #BEYGOOD.

A solid set of ethics are now part of the artist’s public persona. “Woke” celebrities need only mutter in support of a popular idea and their social capital rises. It rises because we amplify it. We amplify it because it reflects well on us. Social media has enabled celebrities and brands to communicate a social purpose at a volume that was impossible before. They can reflect back to us what we want to see in ourselves.

They’re allies to our cause. They prove to us that we chose wisely in elevating them with our patronage. So when they fall short of the standards we demand, as humans often do, it feels like a personal betrayal. We put them in this position of great influence.

Abusing trust

But investing this heavily in the social construct of a celebrity is unhealthy. It’s what drives us to worry about whether or not we’re allowed to still like the actor Kevin Spacey or enjoy his work.

When Rolf Harris was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault (now reduced to 11), it was a relatively new experience for us as an audience – it genuinely shocked us. Rolf Harris was a “national treasure”. Jimmy Savile was different. His public persona was never cuddly or pure like Rolf Harris’s.

“Not Rolf too!” we protested. “That’s my childhood ruined.” We weren’t equipped to be let down to this extent. We were so stunned at the deception that we barely spared a thought for the actual victims. Post-Savile and Weinstein (who, let’s not forget, has also not been convicted of any crime), that primitive, naive “Not you, Rolf!” reflex has evolved into a much more visceral protection of our own identity. This is why we question ourselves so harshly when one of our own transgresses.

Evolving concurrently to the morals as marketing concept was it’s ethical counterweight. If liking ostensibly good artists made you a good person, then surely it also reflects on on you when they transgress. And the bar for outrage is getting ever lower.

Your fave is a problem

Three years ago, six bloggers founded a Tumblr page called Your Fave is Problematic. It’s a meticulously compiled and zealously moderated archive of celebrity transgressions. High-profile individuals accused of micro-aggressions, cultural appropriation and fat-shaming were chronicled daily. It marked a turning point in what was already a burgeoning call-out culture.

The blog implicated not only the transgressor, but their admirers. The tone – and of course the name of the blog – effectively lays the blame for the celebrity’s transgressions at the door of his or her admirers. If you see your favourite singer on here, that’s on you. Make better choices.

Of course, if you never liked Kevin Spacey to begin with, it doesn’t matter. Your identity remains intact, enhanced even. It’s as beneficial to a person’s identity when someone they dislike proves them right by being a bad person.

There’s a reason Google searches for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein costumes spiked the week before Halloween this year. For some of us, it’s all fun and games. When the person never formed part of our own personal brand, their behaviour doesn’t impact us.

So why do some people get a pass?

Some celebrities have acted so wickedly that there’s no question of whether to disavow them. It’s impossible to hear any song by Lostprophets – not that you’re likely to – without instantly recalling the horrors of what singer Ian Watkins did. Few will argue that the band are due a critical reappraisal any time soon, even if 83.3% of its members did nothing wrong.

The egregiousness of his crimes gives some of us a clarifying moral wisdom. It’s just safer to never, ever put a Lostprophets record on. Even for a joke.

But when you consider less open-and-shut cases, it’s hard to know how to proceed. Yet-to-be proven allegations, denied allegations and even plain old rumours are either cast-iron proof of a person’s lack of virtue, or it proves that the “other side” are making unfounded claims, depending on your existing opinion of that person.

It often comes down to politics and ideology. The American right barely concealed their schadenfreude when the Democrat-supporting Weinstein was outed as a sexual harasser. Their opposite numbers were quick to point to the current inhabitant of the White House in response.

But when we invest so heavily in the public image of someone we don’t know, we do become blind to how problematic they are. Woody Allen and Roman Polanski have continued working while dogged by allegations of moral equivalence to those made against Spacey.

And as I write this, Manchester’s The Happy Mondays are on a UK tour. The band’s dancer, Bez (Mark Berry) will be with them as always, delighting audiences who probably don’t know – or can’t remember – that he went to jail in 2010 for “throttling” his girlfriend. Michael Fallon recently quit as defence secretary for touching Julia Hartley-Brewer’s knee 15 years ago. She’d already forgiven him, but have we?

We’re right to question which people we admire – but the intense process of self-interrogation and policing of those who may consume the work of someone like Kevin Spacey is not healthy.

Cary Cooper, 50th Anniversary Professor of Organisational Psychology and Health, University of Manchester.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.