A snip in the wrong place wrecks a marriage in TV comedy ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’

Starring Karan Suchak and Jiaa Shankar, the &TV show explores vasectomy through the prism of comedy.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi | &TV

Hand pumps fail to function, television signals are weak despite an upright antenna and the samosa’s stuffing goes missing. In &TV’s upcoming series Meri Hanikarak Biwi, everyday objects come handy to depict inhibited sexual performance among men.

Featuring Karan Suchak and Jiaa Shankar, Meri Hanikarak Biwi is about Akhilesh, a village simpleton whose world turns upside down when his doctor fiancée accidentally performs a vasectomy procedure on him before their wedding. “The message of the show poses a question to the audience: who is truly considered a man?” said Sonali Jaffar, the show’s writer and producer. “Procreation does not make a man. A protector and a provider are what make a man. It is not just the ability to have children.” The television will be aired from December 4.

Meri Hanikarak Biwi (2017).

While the trailer does not give away the cause for the bizarre accident, Jaffar assured that the show would bust stereotypes. “It is a comedy about a man’s man, a beefy recovery agent in a small town,” she said. “I don’t think television is a medium for heroes. It is the women who run the shows. People usually think that nobody is willing to give an arm and a leg to be part of a television show as a hero. But we are aiming to break that perception. We are trying this as an experiment like always. Hopefully it works.”

Jaffar and her team did not have to spend much time on research as they had a physician on board as a dialogue writer. “Whenever we went a little overboard with the exaggeration, he would keep us on track by telling us not to serial-ify it and keep intact the authenticity of the show,” she said. “One of my writers and I were joking about vasectomy and how a person would react if it was performed accidentally. So we decided to weave a story around it and that is how the show came about. The title is a clear grabber. Every man thinks his wife is hanikarak [harmful], but wait till he hears our hero’s story.”

The series tackles a sensitive issue, but Jaffar feels that comedy is the way to tell Akhilesh’s story. “If we made it very serious, it wouldn’t really work because it would become really preachy,” she said. “People do not like to be sat down and spoken to.”

Meri Hanikarak Biwi (2017).

Sonali Jaffar has written for such hit romantic soaps as Kasamh Se (2006), Kya Huaa Tera Vaada (2012), Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013) and Beintehaa (2014). Having recently turned producer with her company Full House Media,she aims to deliver fresh ideas to viewers. Her most recent production was Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, a comedy about a humanoid robot daughter-in-law.

“I used to write many romantic, run-of-the-mill stories and the only complaint I used to get from fans was that the television content was monotonous,” Jaffar said. “When I started producing, I decided that we will only do shows that have something different to give, in their own little ways. I am just putting my money where my mouth is.”

Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant (2016).

Meri Hanikarak Biwi is a big gamble, especially since it has not been tried before and vasectomy is a prickly topic. “We do not know whether the audience will accept it or reject it, but you have to take some risks,” she said. “Also, because of the novelty value of the subject, we did not have to do something extra to make the show look different. The flow of the storyline came together really well and easily.”

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.