‘Coco’ film review: A lively adventure into the land of the dead

Animation studio Pixar’s latest production Coco is a familiar yarn woven with good-tempered warmth and imagination. Like numerous Pixar films, Coco is an insistent ode to family values that is narrated through a precocious child on a life-altering quest. The template is familiar, but the movie is elevated by rich and imaginative animation and production design, charming characters, and themes of forgiveness and redemption.
The production overcame early criticism of cultural appropriation by attuning itself to the sensitivities of its geographical and cultural setting. Lee Unkrich’s film, which has been co-written and co-directed with Alfred Molina, takes place in Mexico against the backdrop of the annual Day of the Dead ritual. Young Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) struggles between his love for singing and guitar playing and the ban on music imposed by his great-grandmother Imelda (Alanna Ubach) after her musician husband abandoned her and her young daughter Coco. The ban has endured through the generations, but Miguel is increasingly unable to resist the tug of his vocal chords.
A mishap lands Miguel in the netherworld, imagined as a cross between a Mexican-themed vertiginous Disneyland. As Miguel tries to find his way back to the world of the living, he meets his ancestors and other spirits who transform his fortunes.
One is the legendary singer Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), whom Miguel idolises, and the other is the trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), who is in danger of disappearing without anybody to remember him. The theme of paying homage to the departed, which the Day of the Dead celebrates, is powerfully rendered by Hector’s friend Chicarron, who fades away because he has nobody left in the living world to mark his memory.
Journeys between earth and the afterlife have been previously explored with greater philosophical heft by Hayao Miyazaki’s Japanese masterpiece Spirited Away (2001) and Travis Knight’s lovely Kubo and the Two Strings (2016). Coco is lighter on the soul, treating Miguel’s journey into the netherworld as a happy adventure involving kooky characters, marvelously animated skeletons and a giant flying cat that represents the alebrije, or mythical creatures featured in Mexican folk art traditions. The movie is bursting with warm colours and warmth, and even though the music is not up to scratch, the Mexican setting is a welcome relief from Pixar’s usual landscapes.
Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India
Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.
Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.
What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.
Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.
The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).
The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.
Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.
At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.
BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.
With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.
