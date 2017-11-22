Web series

Netaji is alive and hopping across continents in web series ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’

Rajkummar Rao is cast as a comic-book Subhash Chandra Bose in the ALTBalaji web series.

by 
Bose: Dead/Alive | ALTBalaji

Conspiracy theorists who believe that Subhash Chandra Bose did not die in a plane crash in Taiwan on August 18, 1945, will find plenty of fuel for their fantasies in ALTBalaji’s new web series Bose: Dead/Alive.

The nine-episode series, directed by Pulkit, written by Reshu Nath and creative produced by Hansal Mehta, is streaming on the AltBalaji app and website. The alternate history chronicle is based on Anuj Dhar’s 2012 book India’s Biggest Cover-up (2012). Dhar is a proponent of the theory that Bose ended up as a hermit in Uttar Pradesh. The series uses Dhar’s claim that the Indian National Army leader emerged alive out of the plane crash in 1945 as the basis for a portrait of Bose as one of Indian history’s greatest escape artists.

The series is marked by an energetic narrative style and a capitalised young-and-therefore-cool vibe. This is the kind of filmmaking that believes that the history of the freedom struggle is too boring to be told in a conventional manner and must therefore be presented as The Amazing Adventures of the Bengali Dude with the Invisible Cape. Accordingly, Bose, played by Rajkummar Rao with added kilos and a semi-tonsured pate, comes off as a Harry Houdini-like figure who appears and disappears at will.

Play
Bose: Dead/Alive.

It is not for nothing that one of the episodes is titled “Catch Me If You Can”. Like Leonardo DiCaprio’s confidence trickster from the 2002 Steven Spielberg movie, Bose is always many steps ahead of his opponents, represented here by British police officer Stanley (Edward Sonnenblick) and his Indian lackey Darbari Lal (Naveen Kasturia). The question here isn’t “Who is Bose?” since he is presented from get-go as the epitome of chutzpah and charisma. Bose appears on the screen fully formed, and commands attention at every stage of his eventful life as he charts out an audacious route to freedom from British rule.

The bigger question is “Where is Bose?” As he keeps slipping in and out of police custody, travels to Afghanistan, Russia and finally Germany to find allies in his war against the British, and supposedly ends up in the Manchurian region after having survived the plane crash, the question that needs to be asked is, “Where isn’t Bose?”

A clutch of men chase the peripatetic leader on his real and imagined adventures, but only two emerge as fanboys. Stanley starts out as a detractor but eventually becomes a devotee, as does Darbari Lal. The attitude of the series towards Bose’s feats is represented by the master-servant pair, one played with earnest hamminess by Sonnenblick and the other with resigned maturity by Kasturia. The glee on their faces when they learn – yet again! – that Bose may be alive is a probably unintended meta-moment.

Bose: Dead/Alive. Courtesy ALTBalaji.
Bose: Dead/Alive. Courtesy ALTBalaji.

The series does not lack in research. Bose’s 48-year life includes a break with the Indian National Congress over the question of a non-violent path to Independence, the leadership of the Indian National Army, which allied with the Germans and the Japanese during World War II, and a relationship with the Austrian typist Emilie Schenkl, which produced Bose’s only child, Anita. All these details are present in Bose: Dead/Alive, and have also been depicted in Shyam Benegal’s biopic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004). The web series skips over the INA sections, probably because these have been explored by Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2017 movie Raag Desh and will be the subject of Kabir Khan’s upcoming web series.

Instead, Bose Dead/Alive dresses up radical politics as a caper, laced with Benglish pop-rock songs and filled with unabashed admiration for its cartoonish hero. Rajkummar Rao, the gifted actor with a talent for conveying character development, undercuts his character’s relentless daring by playing the role straight. But Rao does not always appear comfortable playing a man who never changes from since we first see him slapping a British professor. A more relaxed performance is by Naveen Kasturia, whose Darbari Lal easily overshadows the risible actors cast as British officers forever running in the opposite direction from the comic-book superhero in the dhoti.

Play
Bose: Dead/Alive.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.