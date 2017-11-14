‘Swag Se Swagat’ from ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ follows the Salman Khan song template to a T

The first single of arguably the year’s biggest release has finally been released and it follows the Salman Khan-song template to a T.
The video of Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai features Khan and Kaif lip-syncing to the track amidst Greek locales. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. Neha Bhasin and Vishal Dadlani have sung the Vishal-Shekhar composition.
Swag Se Swagat is reminiscent of earlier Khan hits, especially the ones whose names are a mix of English, Hindi and Urdu words (Character Dheela, Selfie Le Le Re, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Sajan Radio). It shares its mid-tempo rhythm with earlier Khan hits. The beat and refrain are familiar, and the song invokes Julius Packiam’s theme from Ek Tha Tiger (2012), tying it to the first film’s mythos. Its recall value will only increase over time with repetition.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai follows Ek Tha Tiger’s titular Indian spy and his romantic partner, Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a Pakistani agent, in the badlands of Iraq, where an Islamic State-style terrorist group have kidnapped 25 Indian nurses. The film will be out on December 22.