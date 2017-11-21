Russell Peters headlines Netflix Canada mini-series ‘The Indian Detective’

Netflix Canada will premiere the four-part comedy series The Indian Detective, starring comedian Russell Peters, from December 19. Peters, a Canadian of Anglo-Indian descent, plays “Doug D’Mello, a Toronto cop who unexpectedly finds himself investigating a murder in his parents’ Indian homeland”, Deadline reported. “The investigation leads Doug to uncover a dangerous conspiracy involving David Marlowe (William Shatner), a billionaire property developer, while dealing with his own ambivalence toward a country where, despite his heritage, he is an outsider.”
The series has been developed by Frank Spotnitz and Smita Bhide. Among the Indian actors in the cast is Anupam Kher, who plays Doug’s father. The series has been shot in Toronto and Mumbai, and includes a romantic sub-plot for Doug with a woman described as a “hot Mother Teresa”.
Peters, a hugely successful stand-up comedian, has more films in his kitty, including The Clapper with Ed Helms, Amanda Seyfried and Tracy Morgan and Supercon with Ryan Kwanten and John Malkovich.