In photos: The Day of the Dead comes to life in Pixar animation ‘Coco’

Pixar’s Coco is exciting for many reasons: it is the animation studio giant’s first movie after 19 productions to feature a character from a minority ethnicity (Mexican). The Lee Unkrich movie centred around the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead has taken great pains to stay culturally correct and counter Disney’s penchant for whitewashing.
Directed by Unkrich (Toy Story 3), the film follows 12-year-old Miguel Rivera (Anthony Gonzalez), whose family has banned music after an ancestor’s musician husband abandoned her. Miguel’s determination to play the guitar and sing lands him in the netherworld, where he meets characters who have connections with his past. The Day of the Dead, which is dedicated to the spirits of deceased family members, provides the colourful backdrop to Miguel’s adventures.
The movie landed in trouble soon after its original title, Dia de los Muerto (Day of the Dead), was announced. To the dismay of the Mexican-American community, the Walt Disney Company, which owns Pixar, filed an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase for merchandise and marketing. The announcement evoked a severe backlash, with one Twitter user even going on to tweet that culture was not for sale.
Disney quickly backtracked from its misguided attempt at cultural appropriation, renamed the film Coco, and recruited experts from the Latino community in Los Angeles on the project. The unfinished film was also shown to these experts to ensure that the details were correct. “We don’t normally open up the doors to let people in to see our early screenings,” Darla K Anderson, one of the film’s producers told The New York Timesin an interview. “But we really wanted their voice and their notes and to make sure we got all the details correct.”
The research included visits to the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guanajuato between 2011 and 2013 to study their art, folklore and the music. The Rivera clan is based on real-life characters from the country. The film stars Jaime Camil and Sofía Espinosa as Miguel’s parents, Gael Garcia Bernal as Hector Rivera, who teams up with Miguel in the Land of the Dead, and Benjamin Bratt as the legendary singer Ernesto de la Cruz.
Music plays a big role in Coco. Recorded in Mexico City with the help of over 50 local musicians, the soundtrack includes various styles, including mariachi and jarocho. The music has been composed by Michael Giacchino (Star Trek, Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol), who won the Best Original Score Oscar for Up in 2010.
Coco, which will be released on November 24 in India, released to thumping box-office numbers in Mexico on October 27. Raking in $43.1 million through its first 19 days after release, Coco became the country’s top-grosser, reported Variety.
German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.
The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.
It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.
Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”
Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.
While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.
Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.
Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.
Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.