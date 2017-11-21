music covers

A Lata-Mukesh classic and ‘Dr Zhivago’ come together in a Shillong Chamber Choir performance

The Shillong Chamber Choir combines ‘Lara’s Theme’ from ‘Dr Zhivago’ (1965) and ‘Dil Tadap Tadap’ from ‘Madhumati’ (1958).

by 
Shillong Chamber Choir

Trust Padma Shri winner Neil Nongkynrih’s Shillong Chamber Choir to bring together a famous theme from a David Lean epic and a Mukesh-Lata Mangeshkar duet into one seamless and stunning performance.

The choir is at its finest in a 2015 performance that combines Dil Tadap Tadap from Bimal Roy’s Madhumati (1958) with Maurice Jarre’s iconic leitmotif from Lean’s Dr Zhivago (1965), popularly known as Lara’s Theme. The heartfelt song composed by Salil Chowdhury (November 19, 1923 - September 5, 1995) was one of the prolific composer’s many enduring melodies.

The Shillong Chamber Choir, founded in 2001, came into the limelight in 2010 after winning the second season of India’s Got Talent.

The choir performed its rendition of Chowdhury’s classic live at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jaipur and was joined by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra.

Singer William Richmond Basaiawmoit starts with a down-tempo version of the song and is joined by Ibarisha Lyongdoh. Backing them up is a group of nine singers. Basaiwamoit and Lyondoh’s vocals complement each other off beautifuly. Nongkynrih, on the piano, keeps a sharp eye on the proceedings. Two-thirds into the performance, the choir breaks into Somewhere, My Love, the 1967 song based on Lara’s Theme, while keeping the harmony intact.

Play
Dil Tadap Tadap / Lara's Theme by Shillong Chamber Choir.

The Shillong Chamber Choir has won numerous awards, performed across the world and collaborated with a range of artists from Zakir Husain to Usha Uthup and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra to the Fitz William Quartet. The choir performed at former Indian President Pratibha Patil’s presidential banquet and for the Obamas during their visit to India in 2010. Their repertoire includes works of western classical music, rock and roll hits, Khasi folk songs and Hindi film songs.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.