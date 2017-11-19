‘Colossal defeat for democracy’: Shock and dismay over ‘Padmavati’ postponement

In the wake of death threats, attacks on the sets and demands for a ban, Padmavati co-producer Viacom18 Motion Pictures announced on Sunday that it had voluntarily postponed the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati that had been scheduled for December 1. It has not announced a new date.

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has been vehemently opposed by right wing groups alleging that the movie distorts history in its representation of Padmini, who is considered a symbol of Rajput pride and honour. Historians say that narrative on which the film is based is a myth.

The news of the movie’s postponement evoked mixed reactions on Twitter and speculation on the reasons for the delay. Many users expressed disappointment that the film’s makers had to bow down to the demands of belligerent parties.

Simply unprecedented.. the inability of our industry to stand together as one has got us here. A film, an artistic work used to the hilt for political gains, for free publicity. All industry ‘leaders’ should hang their heads in shame! #PadmavatiPostPoned — Amul Vikas Mohan (@amul_mohan) November 19, 2017

First they came for...And I did not speak out... For I was not a... Finally they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me... #shameful #PadmavatiFight — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) November 19, 2017

So so sad ... a world of goons and bullies threatens in broad daylight , and wins colossal defeat for democracy , more evidence that #film industry fights alone @smritiirani now is whn u shud have had a voice #padmavatifight — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) November 19, 2017

The real question is: what is the Padmavati row distracting us from? — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) November 19, 2017

#Bollywood has to wake up and start building a stronger lobby. Otherwise every samaj/group will protest against every other movie. This is just the beginning and it will destroy freedom of expression as we know it#padmavati #padmavatifight — Palash Bakshi (@ppbakshi) November 19, 2017

Big news from Bollywood with #Padmavati release being postponed; not happening on Dec1. Unfortunate to see all the political issues surrounding the film! The makers have been left with no other go! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 19, 2017



Since the protests started in January, some filmmakers and actors have expressed support for Bhansali’s movie. Following news of the postponement, Simran and Aligarh director Hansal Mehta wrote on his Twitter profile that he was sad that “bullies had prevailed again” and also referred to the controversy over the films S Durga and Nude being removed from the final list of movies to be screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa later this month. Some also rued that the film industry had failed to unite and out-shout the opposition.

Sad that bullies have prevailed again. The government’s stance is disappointing but not unexpected. After all what is a film compared to elections? #SDurga #Nude and #Padmavati to begin with. Many more to come... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 19, 2017

On eve of #IFFI2017 From Sexy Durga, Nude to Padmavati message to the Indian Creative Community is Chilling install a BIG Censor in your head and transform Bollywood, Tollywood, Collywood into North Korean Cinema. HAD Prophesied AT #IFFI2013 A GREAT EVIL MAY SOON STALK OUR LAND — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 19, 2017

This is a terrible and tragic day for freedom of expression through art in India. More than anybody else, Bollywood stars should hang their head in shame for not speaking up for Padmavati. We've cleared the path for this lunacy to repeat itself now. We've legitimised it. #Shame https://t.co/8RcJ378RCQ — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) November 19, 2017

So angry about what @deepikapadukone is going through & now #PadmavatiPostPoned .. When will the industry stand together & fight the bullies who threaten to destroy cinema & art?!! We are known throughout the world for our film industry and yet we allow this to happen?! #shame — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) November 19, 2017

Some believe that the Gujarat Legislative Assembly election on December 9 and 18 was responsible for the delay.



#Padmavati will release post Gujarat voting when the "insult" to Rajputs will mysteriously vanish! Shelving the release is more signs that we are turning in to banana republic — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) November 19, 2017

Basically #Padmavati will release after Gujarat elections — Suparn Verma (@Suparn) November 19, 2017

CBFC is using "68 days" clause to push #Padmavati release as Further as possible. Most probably after Gujrat Election. — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) November 19, 2017

Viacom18 Motion Pictures’ decision, however, opens up doors for other December releases to move up the release calendar and for an unforeseen clash between Padmavati and the other major year-end release, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai (out on December 22). Some moviegoers were elated by the possibility, though others said it was not likely to happen.

Fukrey Returns should try to come on December 1, now that Padmavati is postponed — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) November 19, 2017

Srkians : TZH to #Padmavati Clash hona chahiye



Akkians : TZH to #Padmavati Clash ho tabhi maza aaye



Amir fans : TZH to #Padmavati Clash hona Mangta hai



Salmaniacs : pic.twitter.com/q4nrRWAOVQ — SINGLE SULTAN HBD Azmi Bawa 🚬🚬 (@BeingAltaf27) November 19, 2017