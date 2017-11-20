Movie censorship

Marathi film ‘Dashakriya’, about greedy priests and marked-up death rites, is the one that got away

Despite protests and litigation by Brahmin groups, Sandeep Patil’s directorial debut managed to make it to cinemas.

by 
Manoj Joshi in Dashakriya | Rangneel Productions

Hindu right-wing groups have successfully forced the postponement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical Padmavati. Meanwhile, an award-winning Marathi movie narrowly managed to meet its November 17 release date after Brahmin groups tried to hold it up over allegations that it portrays members of the caste negatively.

Through the story of a boy named Bhanya, Sandeep Patil’s directorial debut Dashakriya shows how members of the Kirvanta Brahmin community, which performs last rites for Hindus, financially exploit bereaved families.

The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasabha and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti objected to the film on the grounds that it portrays Brahmins in a “bad light” and “creates hatred among castes”. The organisations had demanded that the producers organise a special screening to obtain their consent before the release. Representatives of Brahman and barber communities also moved the Bombay High Court seeking a ban on the movie, claiming it hurt their sentiments. The court turned down the petition on Thursday, a day before the scheduled release.

“Through the film, I just want to express that it is time we set ablaze undesirable customs and traditions in our society,” Patil said. “Dashakriya does not merely refer to the rituals that are performed on the 10th day after a person’s death, but it is the burning of hypocritical attitudes, and some old customs that don’t have a place in society today.”

Dashakriya begins with Keshav Bhatji (Manoj Joshi) extorting money from mourners, claiming that the soul of their deceased relative will not rest in peace unless they give him gifts. The scene sets the tone for the film, which is resolutely moving even as it occasionally slips into caricature.

Play
Dashkriya (2017).

Dashakriya is set in Paithan, the village in Maharashtra that is considered holy by Hindus because of its proximity to the revered Godavari river. Beautifully green but filled with contradictions, Paithan is as much a character in the film as the protagonists. Dashakriya deftly demonstrates how the cultural fabric of a place gets eroded when religion becomes its most profitable activity.

While Brahmins such as Keshav reap the financial rewards of Paithan’s popularity for last rites, boys such as Banya (Arya Adhav) profit by rummaging through the ashes of the dead. The bright and mischievous Banya patches together a living for himself and his family with the aid of the iron sieve he rents from Patre Savkaar (Dilip Prabhavalkar), the local landlord. The sieve is a metaphor for Banya’s life: riddled with problems, but robust and resilient nonetheless.

Dashakriya is an adaption of Baba Bhand’s 1994 novel of the same name. The screenplay was written by Sanjay Patil, who has previously adapted novels for Jogwa (2009) and Pangira (2011). Dashakriya won three National Film Awards this year: for best feature film in Marathi, best supporting actor (Manoj Joshi) and best screenplay.

Although the film and the novel are set more than two decades ago, the situation in Paithan has not altered much, Patil said.

“As long as birth and death remain earthly realities, these rituals will persist, basically because each human has their own opinion, faith and belief system, and no one has the right to oppose them,” he said. “This subject is such that it will never cease to be current no matter when a film on it is made.”

Play
Jagnyache Deva, Dashakriya (2017).

The movie is preceded by a lengthy disclaimer. Since the film features a couple of casual mentions of Bhanya’s marriage, it is also affirms that it does not support child marriage. Patil said they had decided to incorporate the disclaimers since the inception of the film, but he had not anticipated protests by Brahmin groups. Most of the opposition was by organisations in Pune.

“I never expected that people would tell me that I have insulted people of a particular class or caste,” he said. “A lot of people have been calling me to ask me how I could even deign to make such a film. I still speak with them, because I feel I should.”

Some of the questions he is being asked leave the director baffled. “Just yesterday, a person asked me, ‘Is the Dashakriya ritual yours? It is ours’.”

The Central Board of Film Certification had already cleared the movie with a U certificate. “If someone doesn’t want to watch something that offends them and wants to boycott it, it’s their freedom, but who are they to stop people who actually want to watch the film?” Patil said. “If a novel can be written about this subject, why can’t it be adapted into a film? If someone has taken the brave step to make a film about this, then let the producers breathe, please. If this continues, there will be no scope for new content at all.”

Patil and his team were initially meant to work on the Marathi remake of the Tamil film Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu (2009), about a group of rural boys who want to win a kabbadi tournament. When the project was abandoned, Patil decided to work on an adaptation of Dashakriya. He procured the movie rights from the author, but by then, the producers were no longer on board.

“The earlier concept was commercially viable, while Dashakriya was trying to say something about social realities, and the hypocrisies of society,” Patil said. “This film doesn’t set out to hurt the sentiments of people of any class, caste or religion, but everyone has their own mind and their own thought process, and the producers backed out because they did not want to be associated with a film addressing a social issue.” Eventually, Rangneel Productions agreed to bankroll the movie.

Banya (Arya Adhav) in Dashakriya. Courtesy Rangneel Productions.
Banya (Arya Adhav) in Dashakriya. Courtesy Rangneel Productions.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The perpetual millennial quest for self-expression just got another boost

Making adulting in the new millennium easier, one step at a time.

Created using Imgflip

Having come of age in the Age of the Internet, millennials had a rocky start to self-expression. Indeed, the internet allowed us to personalise things in unprecedented fashion and we really rose to the occasion. The learning curve to a straightforward firstname.surname@___mail.com email address was a long one, routed through cringeworthy e-mail ids like coolgal1234@hotmail.com. You know you had one - making a personalised e-mail id was a rite of passage for millennials after all.

Declaring yourself to be cool, a star, a princess or a hunk boy was a given (for how else would the world know?!). Those with eclectic tastes (read: juvenile groupies) would flaunt their artistic preferences with an elitist flair. You could take for granted that bitbybeatlemania@hotmail.com and hpfan@yahoo.com would listen to Bollywood music or read Archie comics only in private. The emo kids, meanwhile, had to learn the hard way that employers probably don’t trust candidates with e-mail ids such as depressingdystopian@gmail.com.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

And with chat rooms, early millennials had found a way to communicate, with...interesting results. The oldest crop of millennials (30+ year olds) learnt to deal with the realities of adolescent life hunched behind anonymous accounts, spewing their teenage hormone-laden angst, passion and idealism to other anonymous accounts. Skater_chick could hide her ineptitude for skating behind a convincing username and a skateboard-peddling red-haired avatar, and you could declare your fantasies of world domination, armed with the assurance that no one would take you seriously.

With the rise of blogging, millennial individualism found a way to express itself to millions of people across the world. The verbosity of ‘intellectual’ millennials even shone through in their blog URLs and names. GirlWhoTravels could now opine on her adventures on the road to those who actually cared about such things. The blogger behind scentofpetunia.blogspot.com could choose to totally ignore petunias and no one would question why. It’s a tradition still being staunchly upheld on Tumblr. You’re not really a Tumblr(er?) if you haven’t been inspired to test your creative limits while crafting your blog URL. Fantasy literature and anime fandoms to pop-culture fanatics and pizza lovers- it’s where people of all leanings go to let their alter ego thrive.

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Then of course social media became the new front of self-expression on the Internet. Back when social media was too much of a millennial thing for anyone to meddle with, avatars and usernames were a window into your personality and fantasies. Suddenly, it was cool to post emo quotes of Meredith Grey on Facebook and update the world on the picturesque breakfast you had (or not). Twitter upped the pressure by limiting expression to 140 characters (now 280-have you heard?) and the brevity translated to the Twitter handles as well. The trend of sarcasm-and-wit-laden handles is still alive well and has only gotten more sophisticated with time. The blogging platform Medium makes the best of Twitter intellect in longform. It’s here that even businesses have cool account names!

Self-expression on the Internet and the millennials’ love for the personalised and customised has indeed seen an interesting trajectory. Most millennial adolescents of yore though are now grownups, navigating an adulting crisis of mammoth proportions. How to wake up in time for classes, how to keep the boss happy, how to keep from going broke every month, how to deal with the new F-word – Finances! Don’t judge, finances can be stressful at the beginning of a career. Forget investments, loans and debts, even matters of simple money transactions are riddled with scary terms like beneficiaries, NEFT, IMPS, RTGS and more. Then there’s the quadruple checking to make sure you input the correct card, IFSC or account number. If this wasn’t stressful enough, there’s the long wait while the cheque is cleared or the fund transfer is credited. Doesn’t it make you wish there was a simpler way to deal with it all? If life could just be like…

Created using Imgflip
Created using Imgflip

Lo and behold, millennial prayers have been heard! Airtel Payments Bank, India’s first, has now integrated UPI on its digital platform, making banking over the phone easier than ever. Airtel Payments Bank UPI, or Unified Payment Interface, allows you to transfer funds and shop and pay bills instantly to anyone any time without the hassles of inputting any bank details – all through a unique Virtual Payment Address. In true millennial fashion, you can even create your own personalised UPI ID or Virtual Payment Address (VPA) with your name or number- like rhea@airtel or 9990011122@airtel. It’s the smartest, easiest and coolest way to pay, frankly, because you’re going to be the first person to actually make instant, costless payments, rather than claiming to do that and making people wait for hours.

To make life even simpler, with the My Airtel app, you can make digital payments both online and offline (using the Scan and Pay feature that uses a UPI QR code). Imagine, no more running to the ATM at the last minute when you accidentally opt for COD or don’t have exact change to pay for a cab or coffee! Opening an account takes less than three minutes and remembering your VPA requires you to literally remember your own name. Get started with a more customised banking experience here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel Payments Bank and not by the Scroll editorial team.