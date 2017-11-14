Watch: ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is Disney’s new young-adult adventure

Ava DuVernay (Selma, 13th) joins the A-list league with the new Disney movie A Wrinkle in Time. The fantasy movie is an adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel of the same name, and explores the adventures of 13-year-old Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin in a dimension-travelling quest to find Meg’s missing father.
The sprawling multi-racial cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis and Michael Pena. Storm Reid plays Meg Murry and Pine plays her father, Alexander Murry. The trailer was released on November 19. With its teenage protagonists, a strong ensemble cast and heavy-duty computer generated imagery, the movie appears to have an eye on the young-adult blockbuster space left empty by the Hunger Games series and the Twilight films.
The source novel has been previously adapted for a television film in 2003. DuVernay’s movie been written by Jennifer Lee (Frozen) ad will be released on March 9, 2018.