Jude Law plays young Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ sequel

The dangerous wizard Gellert Grindelwald is back with a plan to dominate the muggle world in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, titled The Crimes of Grindelwald. The movie is the second of a five-part series that lead up to the events introduced by JK Rowling in 1997 in her Harry Potter novels. The movie will be released on November 16 next year.
Directed by David Yates and produced by Warner Bros, the film will also see Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz reprise their roles from the first installment. The sequel introduces Jude Law as a younger version of Dumbledore, a genius and noble wizard who eventually goes on to become headmaster of the Hogwarts wizarding school.
Set in 1920s New York, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) centres on British magical zoologist Newt Scamander (Redmayne). The film, inspired by a book by Rowling of the same name, earned more than $814 million worldwide and won an Academy award for Best Costume Design. This was also Rowling’s debut as screenwriter.
While the first film ends with the imprisonment of Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), the reigning dark wizard in the days before Voldemort, the sequel begins with the evil magician breaking out of prison. As Grindelwald recruits followers in his quest to enslave all non-magical people to the pure-blooded magical race, Dumbledore teams up with his former student Scamander to thwart the wizard.