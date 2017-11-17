Indian television

Porus battles Alexander in Sony TV’s opulent historical drama

Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary spills the beans on ‘Porus’, said to be one of the most expensive shows on Indian television.

As Olympias gives birth to Alexander III of Macedon in Ancient Greece in the dead of the night, miles away, Paurava prince Porus is born under the sun. “One came into the light in the East, while the other rose to become an eclipse in the West,” says a voiceover as both the newborns are held towards the sky, in Baahubali fashion, in the promo for Sony Entertainment Television’s new historical drama Porus.

Tracing the events leading up to the confrontation between Porus and Alexander the Great of Macedonia in the Battle of the Hydaspes in 326 BCE, Porus aims to mesh entertainment with grandeur. Directed and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary of Swastik Productions, the 260-episode show is billed to be one of the most expensive Indian television productions ever, combining opulent sets and visual effects. Porus will be aired from November 27.

The show stars Laksh Lalwani as Porus, Rohit Purohit as Alexander, Rati Pandey as Porus’s mother Anusuya, and Aditya Redij as King Bamni of the Pauravas. While the show is titled after Porus, it will cover Alexander’s journey as well, Tewary told Scroll.in.

“The audiences today are exposed to international content,” Tewari said. “I wanted to make the show in a larger-than-life manner to show the golden age of India, the way it should be shown. The show is not just about Porus, but also about Alexander’s story and what made him come to India from Macedonia.”

Swastik Productions has produced a number of mythological shows, including Mahakali (2017), Karmphal Data Shani (2016), Mahabharat (2013) and Razia Sultan (2015). Porus was written over two years, and promotes the idea that there existed a mythical golden age of India before the entry of foreign conquerors. Porus is described by the publicity material as “the greatest defender of India” who “resisted the first attack on the Indian soil by Alexander”.

“When Danish Khan, the head of Sony, came to me with a brief, I immediately remembered reading about Porus in my school textbook,” Tewary said. “At that point in time, we [India] were not rich just culturally, but we were also rich, which basically triggered most of our invasions. The biggest and the great Alexander wanted to invade our land and Porus wanted to stop him. He lost the battle, but won the war. So I wanted to look at the inspiring story of Porus.”

A celebrated opponent of Alexander, Porus put up a fight against the Greek conqueror during their encounter at the banks of what is now known as River Jhelum. According to folklore, Porus lost the battle but won Alexander’s heart with his strength and courage, so much so that the Macedonian king asked him to stay on and govern his erstwhile kingdom.

Preparations for the show combined research with an imaginative retelling of the ancient past. “We got to know about how they live, what they look like and small details like the significance of the water routes at that point in time,” the director explained. “There is more data on Porus available internationally than in India. He was called Porus by the Greeks and the Persians, and in India he was called Purushottam. Since the show is set in 350 BC, I took a lot of references from around that era.”

The big-budget production was shot across various locations in India and Thailand, including Khao Sok National Park and Pattaya. Five sets were constructed over nine acres at the Vrindavan studio in Umbergaon in Gujarat, which is known in the television industry as the “mytho-hub” for the number of mythological shows that have been shot here. The sets include recreations of the kingdoms of Macedonia and the Pauravas in the Punjab region, Persia, Taxila and three ports.

The show also boasts of “an intriguing dance sequence with 400 dancers” and has been shot by Hindi film cinematographer Kabir Lal.

“This is the first series in India where we [Swastik Productions] own the complete intellectual property of the show instead of the broadcaster,” Tewary said. “We have invested a lot of money in creating these worlds and we really wanted to do this well. We want this content to travel across the world. We have definitely gone out and created something to the best of our abilities.” There are plans to sell the series to several countries.

The rising popularity of fantasy epics such as HBO’s Game of Thrones in India means that comparisons will be inevitable, but this does not worry Tewary. “We are making content for the Indian mass audience, while shows like Game of Thrones is a respected $10 million-an-episode series,” Tewary said. “We cannot really compete with that. But from an Indian point of view, we are upping our content.”

His attempt with Porus is to bring to the small screen the kind of production values that are mostly seen in big-budget movies. “Indian television is still quite nascent compared to the West, who are way ahead of us,” Tewary said. “We are still maturing. With all the kind of technical advancements, we are trying to blur the lines between television and films.”

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.