Watch: Fans of Mohammed Rafi’s ‘O Meri Mehbooba’ can skip the rebooted version

The first song video for Fukrey Returns features a remixed version of Mohammed Rafi’s classic O Meri Mehbooba from Manmohan Desai’s Dharam Veer (1977). In the video for Mehbooba, the Fukrey boys – Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar – attempt to woo and get wooed by women at a discotheque. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Raftaar and Yasser Desai and composed by Prem and Hardeep, the rebooted version is dramatically different from the original both in terms of its visuals and context as well as its lyrics. Fans of the original should stay away.
In the original movie, Dharam (Dharmendra) sings the song to appease Zeenat Aman’s angry princess. The rebooted version retains the opening line from the line and includes a rap portion sung by Raftaar. “Tujhe jaana hai to jaa, tujhe bye bye tata,” sing the boys while the women sing, “Wanna love me, wanna wanna love me.”
Fukrey Returns, the sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be released on December 15. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chaddha.
“It’s the first song in the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative as Part 2 starts exactly one year after the original ended,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani told Mumbai Mirror. “Richa’s lady don, Bholi Punjaban, is in jail and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing the past is behind them.”