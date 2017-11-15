Entertainment News

Watch: Fans of Mohammed Rafi’s ‘O Meri Mehbooba’ can skip the rebooted version

In the new track, rap by Raftaar and ‘Wanna love me, wanna wanna love me.’

 
Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns | Excel Entertainment

The first song video for Fukrey Returns features a remixed version of Mohammed Rafi’s classic O Meri Mehbooba from Manmohan Desai’s Dharam Veer (1977). In the video for Mehbooba, the Fukrey boysHunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar – attempt to woo and get wooed by women at a discotheque. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Raftaar and Yasser Desai and composed by Prem and Hardeep, the rebooted version is dramatically different from the original both in terms of its visuals and context as well as its lyrics. Fans of the original should stay away.

In the original movie, Dharam (Dharmendra) sings the song to appease Zeenat Aman’s angry princess. The rebooted version retains the opening line from the line and includes a rap portion sung by Raftaar. “Tujhe jaana hai to jaa, tujhe bye bye tata,” sing the boys while the women sing, “Wanna love me, wanna wanna love me.”

Fukrey Returns, the sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be released on December 15. It stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh and Richa Chaddha.

“It’s the first song in the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative as Part 2 starts exactly one year after the original ended,” producer Ritesh Sidhwani told Mumbai Mirror. “Richa’s lady don, Bholi Punjaban, is in jail and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing the past is behind them.”

Play
Mehbooba, Fukrey Returns (2017).
Sponsored Content 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.