re-examining history

What history tells us: Rani Padmini travelled far and wide, from Rajasthan to Bollywood via Bengal

The Deepika Padukone-starrer is only the latest version of stories that have circulated from the sixteenth century about the mythical Rajput queen.

by 
Bhansali Productions/Viacom18 Motion Pictures | Deepika Padukone in Padmavati

The controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is yet another stop-over in the life of Padmini, the mythical character of sixteenth-century poet Malik Muhammad Jaisi’s Avadhi poem Padmavat.

In Jaisi’s Sufi poem, Ratansen, the king of Mewar, comes to know of the heavenly beauty of Padmini, the princess of Simhala Dweepa, from the parrot Hiraman. He travels all the way to Simhala Dweepa, leaving behind his wife Nagmati, and obtains Padmini after several hurdles. Back in Mewar, the Brahmin Raghav Chetan, exiled by Ratansen, travels to Delhi and tells Sultan Alauddin Khilji about the unearthly beauty of Padmini.

The lustful sultan attacks Chittor, entices Ratansen with an offer of friendship, and manages to catch a reflection of Padmini. He captures Ratansen, forcing Padmini to devise a stratagem by sending Rajput men in palanquins, who liberate Ratansen.

Meanwhile, in Ratansen’s absence, Devapala, a neighbouring Rajput king, propositions Padmini, which leads to a battle between Ratansen and Devapala. Ratansen is killed in this battle and both Nagmati and Padmini commit sati. Though Alauddin wins Chittor, he only finds the ashes of the woman he so ardently sought.

In the closing lines of the poem, Jaisi poignantly mentions that he soaked the tale with his tears and patched it together with his blood. In his poem, Padmini represents the knowledge that Ratansen seeks. In Jaisi’s allegoric world, Chittor is the body, while Simhala Dweepa is the heart. The parrot Hiraman symbolises the preceptor, who enlightens the path of knowledge, while Raghav Chetan is the satanic force.

Nagmati, the first wife of Ratansen, represents earthly shackles, while Alauddin Khilji represents illusion, or maya. Resonating the everlasting idiom of story-telling, Jaisi points out that the narrative of the search outlives the search itself.

Play
Padmavati (2018).

Jaisi’s text is a part of the regional premakhyan tradition, in which love poems veiled the deeper contexts of the search for true knowledge and lovers crossed several hurdles in difficult journeys to seek each other. Mulla Daud’s Chandayan, Qutban’s Mirigavati and Shaikh Manjhan Shattari’s Madhumalati are some representative texts of this tradition. The tormented search for divine love was a common trope in the Bhakti and Sufi milieus of the sixteenth century, with poets such as Kabir, Surdas and Mira composing poems about the agony of viraha, or separation.

Through the fifteenth and the sixteenth centuries, several regional courts patronised poets who composed in multiple languages such as Sanskrit, Persian, Prakrit, Dimgal, Gurjari, Braj, and Avadhi. Patronage to poetic compositions placed the emerging chiefs in the legion of kings. Jaisi’s patron was a Rajput chieftain of Amethi, who influenced his choice of the battle of Chittor – a battle that had formed an imprint on the emerging Rajput imaginary. Over the centuries, several transcriptions of the poem were made in nastaliq and kaithi, the script used by Kayastha scribes in the courts.

The Padmini myth

The poetic accounts of Padmini did not reach Mewar until almost 1590, when Hemratan composed Gora Badal Padmini Chaupai. Versions of this narrative travelled to other courts, such as Jatmal Nahar’s Gora Badal ki Katha in 1623, Labdhoday’s Padmini Charit in 1645, and Bhagyavijay’s Padmini Charit in 1702.

The account of Padmini also finds space in texts such as Raj Vilas, Khumman Raso and Amarkavyam, as well as chronicles such as Sisod Vamsavali, Munhata Nainsi ri Khyat, Rawal Ranji ri Bat, and Chitor Udaipur Patnama in the seventeenth century. Nainsi, the Diwan of the Jodhpur state, who chronicled the histories of Rajput clans, mentioned that he has heard that Ratansen was killed in the matter of Padmini when Alauddin had attacked Chittor. Thus from a poetic sufic ideal, Padmini was transformed into a queen of Mewar whom the lustful Alauddin had sought.

Padmini’s tale continued to travel on Nath, Jain and Sufi narrative networks and was retold by an Oswal Jain, Jatmal Nahar, as Gora Badal ki Katha in Lahore in 1623. In this account, Ratansen dons the robes of a Nath jogi to obtain Padmini. He also decides to surrender Padmini in order to save his own life, for which he is derided by the poet.

In the Sufic context, Padmini’s narrative travelled to the distant shores of Arakan, where Saiyid Aalol composed Padmabati in 1651.

James Tod’s ‘Annals’

In the early nineteenth century, it was James Tod, the Scottish annalist of Rajputana, through whose Annals Padmini became a part of Mewar’s history. Tod’s Annals were based both on manuscripts that he collected as well as bardic accounts that he heard and translated.

In Tod’s account, Padmini becomes the daughter of Hamir Sank of Ceylon and the wife of Bhim Singh of Mewar. Though the plot line remains much the same, in Tod’s account, the tale of Padmini becomes a part of the historical recollection of the Mewar line, often to be read and quoted as history in the future.

Tod was a romantic, someone who equated the Rajputs of Rajasthan with the Anglo-Saxon knights, with valour and chivalry as the inherent virtues. In his telling of Padmini’s narrative, the honourable Rajput faces defeat due to deceitful tactics of the Muslim sultan, a trope that dominates his entire Annals.

Rajasthan to Bengal

With Tod’s accounts, as well as with the numerous narratives in regional languages, the story of Padmini reached Bengal, where she found space in Ranglal Bandhopadhyaya’s Padmini Upakhyan (1858), Jyotindranath Tagore’s Sarojini ba Chittor Akraman (1875), Kshiroprasad Vidyavinod’s Padmini (1906), Yajneshwar Bandopadhyaya’s Mewar (1884) and Abanindranath Tagore’s Rajkahini (1909). Relying heavily on Tod’s valourisation of Rajputs, these accounts portray Rajputs as valiant sacrificial warriors protecting their lands, religion and women against the lustful Muslim aggressor.

These accounts were composed in times of early awakenings of nationhood, and clearly posited Hindu and Muslim as opposing identities, with the Padmini story providing an appropriate frame.

Padmini’s narrative has found itself being retold in several ways over several centuries, in the form of poems, stories, nautankis, swangs (dance dramas), comic books, plays and films. Each retelling is unique in its way, located in the context of its own time.

Jaisi’s Padmavat conflated several events that occurred in the sixteenth century with those in the fourteenth. The subsequent retellings too play with the narrative, adding what the times required. No retelling is truer than the other, and should be accepted in the long tradition of versatility of narrative traditions in the country.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is just another telling, and should find space in the vast ocean of stories that exist about the mythical beauty Padmini.

Tanuja Kothiyal teaches history at Ambedkar University Delhi and is the author of Nomadic Narratives: A history of Mobility and Identity in the Great Indian Desert. This article draws from Ramya Sreenivasan’s book The Many Lives of a Rajput Queen: Heroic Pasts in India.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do Gujaratis eat sweet-ish food, or Maharashtrians like coarse rotis? And what is Chettinad masala?

The fascinating answer lies in breaking down Indian food to its most basic ingredients.

Pexels

Indian cuisine is a meta-identity, formed by the coming together of ‘mini-cuisines’ from all over the country. Consequently, it inspires extreme emotions from people who have grown up eating spectacular home food staple to their place of origin. It isn’t unusual to find a Tamilian despair over lack of decent sambar in Delhi or a UP purist scoffing at fast food kebabs. Exploring the various influences and ingredients in Indian food makes for a fascinating (and long) journey.

In Gujarat, familiar offerings such as kadhi and daal tend to have a comparatively sweet flavour due to the reliance on jaggery to counter the saltiness that permeates the coastal state. For balance, some coastal ingredients are used as seasoning, especially lime, tamarind and kokum - a plant native to the Western Ghats. Kokum also features in the Konkani cuisines of Goa and coastal Maharashtra. Sol kadhi, a uniquely Konkan twist on the conventional kadhi comes loaded with sour kokum. In Varadi cuisine, found in the Vidarbha district of Maharashtra, the unique goda masala rules along with bhakri - a coarser roti made of jowar, bajra and other millets found in this dry, drought-prone region.

In Rajasthan, the cuisine has developed to help sustain oneself in the inhospitable climate. In the desert belt (Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner), milk, buttermilk and ghee are given noticeable preference in cooking methods over the scarcely available water. Oil-based dishes and use of chillies as seasoning are still prevalent as they reduce the need of water and preservatives.

In Madhya Pradesh, the fiery Malwa cuisine of the erstwhile kingdom of Malwa still survives. With a legacy rooted in the royal kitchens of Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam, this cuisine is rich in ingredients such as saffron, nuts and dried fruits. The Afghani influences grow stronger as one approaches the Bhopal region and find their peak in the Mughlai cuisine of the northern plains. This cuisine derives its richness from dried fruits and nuts and aromatic spices such as nutmeg.

Further north, the pahari cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand makes extensive use of lentils, rice and pulses in their meat preparations as fruits and vegetables are not widely available. Kashmiri cuisine, meanwhile, is marked by the ample use of spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and saffron, which is native to the region.

As one moves to the east, rice begins to dominate the plate. In Bengal, the use of panchphoron – a collection of white cumin, mustard, fennel and fenugreek seeds - is almost sacrosanct. Sweets - the biggest culinary export of eastern India - are mostly made using milk and dairy products. Exotic vegetables such as dhekia, the citrusy fragrance of lime and lemon and the sweet smell of native rice species make Assamese dishes taste quite distinct from its neighbours’.

Turning south, one can catch the aroma of a variety of spices. Andhra cuisine, believed to be among the hottest in the country, makes extensive use of chillies, tamarind and coconut. The neighbouring Telangana, in comparison, shows more Mughlai influences. The Chettinad cuisine of Tamil Nadu keeps up the fiery trend with its Chettinad masala - made of locally found spices such as milagai (red chillies), star anise, fennel, bay leaf etc.

Kerala’s cuisine, as one would expect from the Land of Spices, makes considerable use of black pepper, cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon. Tamarind is frequently used in north Kerala, where sour sauces and gravies are highly popular. Grown in abundance, coconut is used as a thickening and flavouring agent, while rice and tapioca are the main starchy ingredients in Malabari cuisine of coastal Kerala.

As we circumnavigate India looking for culinary influences, a set of common ingredients appears again and again. Staples like rice, atta and daal as well as spices like chilli, pepper, cardamom and ginger are combined in multiple ways for diverse results. Golden Harvest now brings to Indians all over the country these fresh and truly Indian ingredients that will enable anyone to capture the essence of home in their cooking, no matter where in the country they may be. As a Rs 1000+crore brand from Future Consumer Ltd., Golden Harvest understands like no one else that that there is no feeling like that of bhar pet pyaar i.e. a full stomach, satisfied with the food you love, made with love. Available at all Big Bazaar, Easyday, Nilgiris and Foodhall stores, the Golden Harvest range comprises 70 varieties of rice (basmati, sona masoori, ambemohar and more), 10 varieties of chillies and chilli powders, 40 different spices, 25 kinds of flours, 50 varieties of pulses, 25 varieties of other cereals and 20 kinds of sugar, salt and jaggery! Fancy Hyderabadi Biryani or pulao, Punjabi dal or sambhar, Golden Harvest has all you need to cook up a feast.

Play

Be it seasoning, tempering, stuffing or garnishing, you can get the right ingredients from Golden Harvest’s range for that elusive homely taste that leaves you feeling full and satisfied. For beautiful stories of bhar pet pyaar in action and mouth watering pictures and videos of food, check out Golden Harvest on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. Explore the mind-boggling variety of Indian culinary ingredients with Golden Harvest, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Golden Harvest and not by the Scroll editorial team.