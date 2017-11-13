Shooting film songs

Picture the song: ‘Chal Ri Sajni’ from ‘Bombai Ka Babu’ is about a love that cannot speak its name

Dev Anand plays an imposter who falls in love with his fake sister in Raj Khosla’s 1960 classic.

Bombai Ka Babu | Naya FIlms

Chal Ri Sajni from Raj Khosla’s Bombai Ka Babu (1960) is a dirge that is also a love song, set during a wedding.

Loosely inspired by O Henry’s short story Double-Eyed Deceiver, Khosla’s film explores the taboo subject of incest. Babu (Dev Anand) is impersonating Kundan, the long-lost son of a wealthy family in a village. Babu is a smooth criminal from Mumbai, who goes on the run after he accidentally kills his partner. Babu pretends to be Kundan on the suggestion of Bhagat (Jeevan). The plan is to impersonate Kundan for a finite period and eventually steal the family’s wealth.

Babu is eventually converted and redeemed not by the joy of his fake parents, but by the beauty and affection of Maya (Suchitra Sen), his supposed sister.

Babu falls for Maya instantly, and drop dark hints all along the way to suggest that his love for her is not of the brotherly variety. Jal Mistry’s fabulous chiaroscuro camerawork draws out Babu’s dark edges as well as Maya’s blinding radiance. Maya suspects that something is not quite right with Babu, but hesitates to expose him even after she stumbles upon his real designs to save her parents from heartbreak.

Bombai Ka Babu has several estimable songs by SD Burman, all of which are dexterously woven into the narrative. When heard on its own without the accompanying visuals, Chal Ri Sajni, beautifully sung by Mukesh and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, works perfectly as a bidaai (farewell) song for a bride. The context within which the song is placed tells the real story.

Chal Ri Sajni unfolds in the background during Maya’s wedding in the climax. The song turns the traditional ritual of the brother giving away his sister on its head. As Babu watches Maya leave her home, the real source of his pain is evident only to her. Maya keeps turning back to look at Babu, both with gratitude for having dumped his partner and saved the family honour as well as with something that approximates love. The frisson that has been crackling between the two throughout the movie finally has a name, but it’s too late for both.

Chal Ri Sajni, Bombai Ka Babu (1960).
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

