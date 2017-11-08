Malayalam cinema

A film about an eight-year-old boy who thinks he is invisible is a moving study of loss

In Prasanth Vijay’s ‘Athisayangalude Venal’, an eight-year-old boy comes up with a unique way to deal with his missing father.

by 
Athisayangalude Venal | Nikhil Narendran

Eight-year-old Anand’s father, a journalist working in conflict-torn Chhattisgarh, has not returned home in months. The family is not sure if he is still alive, but hangs on to a forlorn hope.

But Anand (Chandra Kiran) has a different theory. He is convinced that his father has finally cracked the code to becoming invisible, a feat he believes his father was hinting at when he gifted him HG Wells’s novel The Invisible Man on his birthday. “Never stop dreaming,” Anand’s father had written inside the book. Desperate to keep his father’s memory alive, Anand is ready to do all it takes to become invisible himself, including tying himself to a transformer, believing that the current will jolt him into disappearance.

Anand’s mother and elder brother are disturbed by his dangerous experiments. A nod and a wink later, they pretend that every time Anand walks into the room wearing his father’s watch, they cannot see him.

Will that convince Anand though?

Prasanth Vijay’s Malayalam-language debut feature Athisayangalude Venal (The Summer of Miracles) beautifully moves between imagination and reality, science and faith, and knowledge and ignorance in its quest to understand the effects of the absence of a loved one. Screened at the Mumbai Film Festival in October and scheduled to be shown at the International Film Festival of Kerala in December, Athisayangalude Venal was co-written by Vijay, a management graduate, with Anish Pallyal, a psychiatrist working in Calicut and an aspiring writer.

“Cases of people going missing and not knowing anything about them for years are not rare in our country,” Vijay said in an interview. “When we began, we had invisibility as a motif which is a common boyhood fantasy and would make for a good Disney movie. But we wanted to do something with it. Anish and I share this belief that a film should reflect the times that we live in. Wherever possible, we should smuggle pieces of our reality into our narratives. We needn’t be preachy or give out a message always but we believe a film should address the times we live in. That’s when we came up with this back story – of a journalist suddenly gone missing.”

Athisayangalude Venal (2017).
Athisayangalude Venal (2017).

A self-taught filmmaker, Vijay says he chose cinema because he couldn’t write. “My first instinct was to write and I did write my first script at the age of nine, but soon, I discovered that I wasn’t good at creating something from scratch, out of thin air,” Vijay said. “I was familiar with the world of films and scripts from a young age since my uncle was a script writer. But cinema wasn’t the most appealing option for a career according to my family. So, I pursued engineering, worked for a while, completed an MBA course and worked again. All along, circumventing the real plan.”

It was on the internet that Vijay first came across Pallyal’s writings. “In 2014, we met and I learnt that Anish had a whole bank of one-liners with him,” he said. “We discussed many of them and decided we should work together.”

They eventually picked up a one-liner that Pallyal had written about a child who wanted to become invisible. Athisayangalude Venal plays with the idea of invisibility at several levels. For Anand, it means gaining the power to be invincible, like the hero he believes his father to be. For his mother (Reina Maria), the power to disappear from view means an escape from the grief and monotony of life. For Gayatri, Anu’s teenage cousin who comes to live with them, a chance to vanish is offered by the internet, where she spends time chatting with a stranger whom she believes is in love with her.

Chandra Kiran’s delightfully oddball performance leavens a narrative of loss. Kiran infuses his scenes with warmth and humour even when he is brooding about not being invisible enough. After a point, becoming invisible isn’t enough for Anand. He feels that he needs to put his special power to some use. Should he play pranks on his family members, or try his hand at something more noble, perhaps?

Athisayangalude Venal (2017).
Athisayangalude Venal (2017).

“We were lucky to get the right crew and cast for this film,” Vijay said. “For the role of Anand, we struggled to find the right actor because the casting call didn’t leave us with many options. A friend referred us to Chandra Kiran who didn’t have any inclination or idea about acting. Kiran’s father told us only one thing: that he can speak good Malayalam.”

Kiran is nothing like the character he plays in the movie and often had reservations about being in every scene of the film, which helped his performance, Vijay said. “Kiran likes to play cricket and his mind was not in the movies at all,” he said. “In some of the scenes, Kiran is actually pissed off with us for writing a script that has him in every scene, and we have shot that too. But on a serious note, he is an extremely bright kid and responded to us like an adult. So we spoke to him too like an adult.”

Prasanth Vijay.
Prasanth Vijay.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.