film festivals

Parallel event by rebel directors threatens to take sheen off International Film Festival of Kerala

The Kazcha Indie Film Festival will be held alongside the prestigious event to protest against the alleged rejection of critically acclaimed Indian titles.

by 
The International Film Festival of Kerala 2016 | Scroll staff

A parallel film festival is threatening to take sheen off the 22nd edition of the state government-sponsored International Film Festival of Kerala in December in Thiruvananthapuram.

On Friday, the Kazhcha Film Forum, a film society from Thiruvnanthapuram, announced that it would organise the Kazcha Indie Film Festival to protest what it termed as the IFFK organisers’ reluctance to promote independent Indian cinema and its outmoded selection process.

The Kerala Chalachitra Academy organises IFFK every year. One of the most prestigious and well-attended such events in the country, IFFK is known for its eclectic mix of Indian and international arthouse films. This year, the festival will be held from December 8 to 15, while the parallel event will take place from December 8 to 11.

One of the key drivers of the protest event is acclaimed director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, whose latest movie Sexy Durga was not selected in IFFK’s competition category. The selection committee had instead recommended that the film, which explores sexual violence and misogyny in Kerala, be included in the less weighty Malayalam Cinema Today category.

Angered by the decision, Sasisdharan had withdrawn the movie from IFFK in September, accusing the organisers of insulting his movie. Sexy Durga won the Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam in February.

Sasidharan confirmed that the treatment meted out to Sexy Durga was the trigger for organising a parallel festival. “But we have been thinking about alternate screening methods when I had faced difficulties in screening my first feature film, Oral Pokkam, in 2014,” the director said. “The IFFK has been trying to corner those who bring innovation to Malayalam cinema. We wish to see IFFK officials take our protest as a creative criticism.”

‘Outdated selection’

The Kerala Chalachitra Academy has been consistently ignoring independent Indian cinema that has won accolades at international festivals, Sasidharan claimed. He cited the example of Shanavas Naranipuzha’s Karie to buttress his point. “The movie was nominated for the national award in 2015, but the jurors felt it wasn’t good enough for the festival,” Sasidharan said. “They have been dumping films that go against their movie-making concepts. Film lovers in Malayalam have missed award-winning movies like Haanduk The Hidden Corner, Sonar Baran Pakhi, Ralang Road, Turup, Ashwatthama and Kothanodi, to name a few. It is a shame that the jurors ignored such innovative movies.”

Sasidharan blamed the outdated selection procedure for the omission of these films. “A five-member jury selects the movies,” he said. “Most of the committee members do not keep abreast of the new trends in world cinema. They are either part of the mainstream or want to be part of the money-making stream. So they never favour independent movies.”

The Kerala festival’s artistic director, Bina Paul, refuted Sasidharan’s allegations. She pointed out that IFFK has been popularising internationally acclaimed movies among Keralites.

“No one can accuse us of ignoring good movies made in Malayalam or any other languages,” Paul said.

Sexy Durga hadn’t been rejected by the selection committee, Paul added. “Many reports had suggested that his film was rejected – it was a wrong piece of information,” she said. “We cannot select all films in the competition section. We offered him a good slot. But he chose not to show the film.”

As many as 12 independent movies will be screened at the parallel festival, but Sexy Durga is not on the list. “It will be screened at the Ariesplex cinemas on November 16 to raise funds for the festival,” Sasidharan said.

Paul said she could not predict the impact of the parallel event on IFFK. “They have the freedom to organise any event, and I cannot predict its impact on IFFK,” she said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

“My body instantly craves chai and samosa”

German expats talk about adapting to India, and the surprising similarities between the two cultures.

The cultural similarities between Germany and India are well known, especially with regards to the language. Linguists believe that Sanskrit and German share the same Indo-Germanic heritage of languages. A quick comparison indeed holds up theory - ratha in Sanskrit (chariot) is rad in German, aksha (axle) in Sanskrit is achse in German and so on. Germans have long held a fascination for Indology and Sanskrit. While Max Müller is still admired for his translation of ancient Indian scriptures, other German intellectuals such as Goethe, Herder and Schlegel were deeply influenced by Kalidasa. His poetry is said to have informed Goethe’s plays, and inspired Schlegel to eventually introduce formal Indology in Germany. Beyond the arts and academia, Indian influences even found their way into German fast food! Indians would recognise the famous German curry powder as a modification of the Indian masala mix. It’s most popular application is the currywurst - fried sausage covered in curried ketchup.

It is no wonder then that German travellers in India find a quite a lot in common between the two cultures, even today. Some, especially those who’ve settled here, even confess to Indian culture growing on them with time. Isabelle, like most travellers, first came to India to explore the country’s rich heritage. She returned the following year as an exchange student, and a couple of years later found herself working for an Indian consultancy firm. When asked what prompted her to stay on, Isabelle said, “I love the market dynamics here, working here is so much fun. Anywhere else would seem boring compared to India.” Having cofounded a company, she eventually realised her entrepreneurial dream here and now resides in Goa with her husband.

Isabelle says there are several aspects of life in India that remind her of home. “How we interact with our everyday life is similar in both Germany and India. Separate house slippers to wear at home, the celebration of food and festivals, the importance of friendship…” She feels Germany and India share the same spirit especially in terms of festivities. “We love food and we love celebrating food. There is an entire countdown to Christmas. Every day there is some dinner or get-together,” much like how Indians excitedly countdown to Navratri or Diwali. Franziska, who was born in India to German parents, adds that both the countries exhibit the same kind of passion for their favourite sport. “In India, they support cricket like anything while in Germany it would be football.”

Having lived in India for almost a decade, Isabelle has also noticed some broad similarities in the way children are brought up in the two countries. “We have a saying in South Germany ‘Schaffe Schaffe Hausle baue’ that loosely translates to ‘work, work, work and build a house’. I found that parents here have a similar outlook…to teach their children to work hard. They feel that they’ve fulfilled their duty only once the children have moved out or gotten married. Also, my mother never let me leave the house without a big breakfast. It’s the same here.” The importance given to the care of the family is one similarity that came up again and again in conversations with all German expats.

While most people wouldn’t draw parallels between German and Indian discipline (or lack thereof), Germans married to Indians have found a way to bridge the gap. Take for example, Ilka, who thinks that the famed differences of discipline between the two cultures actually works to her marital advantage. She sees the difference as Germans being highly planning-oriented; while Indians are more flexible in their approach. Ilka and her husband balance each other out in several ways. She says, like most Germans, she too tends to get stressed when her plans don’t work out, but her husband calms her down.

Consequently, Ilka feels India is “so full of life. The social life here is more happening; people smile at you, bond over food and are much more relaxed.” Isabelle, too, can attest to Indians’ friendliness. When asked about an Indian characteristic that makes her feel most at home, she quickly answers “humour.” “Whether it’s a taxi driver or someone I’m meeting professionally, I’ve learnt that it’s easy to lighten the mood here by just cracking a few jokes. Indians love to laugh,” she adds.

Indeed, these Germans-who-never-left as just diehard Indophiles are more Indian than you’d guess at first, having even developed some classic Indian skills with time. Ilka assures us that her husband can’t bargain as well as she does, and that she can even drape a saree on her own.

Isabelle, meanwhile, feels some amount of Indianness has seeped into her because “whenever its raining, my body instantly craves chai and samosa”.

Like the long-settled German expats in India, the German airline, Lufthansa, too has incorporated some quintessential aspects of Indian culture in its service. Recognising the centuries-old cultural affinity between the two countries, Lufthansa now provides a rich experience of Indian hospitality to all flyers on board its flights to and from India. You can expect a greeting of Namaste by an all-Indian crew, Indian food, and popular Indian in-flight entertainment options. And as the video shows, India’s culture and hospitality have been internalized by Lufthansa to the extent that they are More Indian Than You Think. To experience Lufthansa’s hospitality on your next trip abroad, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Lufthansa as part of their More Indian Than You Think initiative and not by the Scroll editorial team.