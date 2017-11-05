Entertainment News

Netflix says it won’t take action against Danny Masterson despite rape charges against him

The actor appears in ‘The Ranch’; ‘House of Cards’ has suspended production after sexual misconduct charges against Kevin Spacey.

After an investigation into multiple allegations of rape against actor Danny Masterson had stalled without explanation, Netflix, which produces The Ranch, a show in which Masterson appears, has said that it won’t take any action against the actor, Huffington Post reported.

Masterson has been accused of violently raping four women in 2000. However, an investigation into the allegations had ceased abruptly despite the Los Angeles County district attorney reportedly having “compelling” evidence in the case, Huffington Post reported on Thursday. Masterson and at least three of the women he allegedly raped belong to the Church of Scientology.

An actor and disc jockey, Masterson appeared as Steven Hyde in That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. He also plays Jameson Bennett in Netflix show The Ranch, which premiered in 2016. On October 17, seven months after the news of the investigation into the actor was made public, Netflix announced that The Ranch: Part 4 will premiere in December.

“We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Huffington Post. The company has dropped actor Kevin Spacey from House of Cards after reports that he sexually harassed multiple employees on the set of the show.

“One of Masterson’s accusers filed a police report in 2004 saying that she was raped in 2003, but the case didn’t move forward after the Church of Scientology intervened and submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists who denied the woman’s account,” The Huffington Post report said.

Masterson’s legal defence team includes Marty Singer, who is also representing director Brett Ratner in connection with allegations of sexual harassment against him.

